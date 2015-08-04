PM’s conversations will continue

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, February 10 2017

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young and Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly yesterday supported statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about violence against women at the National Conversations in Maloney on Monday. Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Young said the issue is not Rowley’s comments but the bigger issue he touched on .

He said that issue is how to protect the more vulnerable persons in society, including women and children .



“ I think what we seen coming out of Monday, is a very very successful conversation with the Prime Minister,” Young declared. He said Rowley will contnue these conversations as planned and, “ we are very observant of the sorts of comments that were made and where the commentary is coming from.” Young said the entire Government, “from the Prime Minister go down through any person in his Cabinet” strongly denounce any form of abuse against anyone in TT .



He said there are existing and new State run protective houses for women and children in abusive relationships .



Indicating that Government is looking to improve the operations of these facilities and at continued funding for non-governmental organisations who provide the same service, Young revealed that Minister of State in the OPM is leading the charge on this front and a draft gender policy is currently attracting the attention of Cabinet’s Finance and General Purposes Committee, which he chairs .



Gadbsy Dolly said she has two daughter and a son. She explained that she and her husband have an ongoing discussion with their children about, “how a relationship should happen, how people should treat you and what defines a proper and a healthy relationship.” Saying this is a responsibility that all persons have, Gadsby Dolly said people must remember that, “life is not predictable.” She added, “That does not take away from the fact that there may be relationships where you thought things were okay and things turn out differently.” Young reiterated, “At the end of the day, we all have a duty and responsibility to look out for each other.” He said Government’s efforts to protect citizens include collaboration with law enforcement, social services and other entities .



Stressing the National Conversations will not be a talk shop, Young said, “ I can tell you as a government we are monitoring the types of questions being asked and then filtering it into, the relevant ministries and the relevant government agencies.” After indicating that some matters may be addressed on a more timely basis than others, Young stated, “We are following up on it. there is an action plan to be implemented thereafter to address these needs and questions being raised.” As he observed some of the comments about Monday’s events came from quarters who now “found their tongue,” Young said it was up to Rowley to decide whether to meet with anyone who was upset by his remarks .



He added there was no basis for anyone to call on Rowley to resign as Prime Minister because of his comments. Stating that such comments were, “not something that is even worthy of entertainment at this time,” Young declared, “He has the full support of his Cabinet.” On allegations against former Independent Senator Dr Rolf Balgobin, who is the current chairman of CL Financial, Young said this is the subject of conversation by Government but no decision has been taken .







