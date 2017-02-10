Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds Sisters fondled while shown porn movie

Friday, February 10 2017 DIBE residents beware, a sex predator is on the loose. Police last evening continued the search for a man who fondled two sisters, aged eight and nine, while sitting with them and looking at a pornographic movie, at his home. The act happened last Friday and the girls’ parents are thanking their lucky stars that their daughters were not raped.



According to reports, the sisters were told to go to the home of their ‘uncle’ (the neigbour) who would supervise them while they (the mother and father) went out. The sisters were sitting with the man when at 8.30 pm, he turned on a television set and began to look at a pornographic movie.



The man began to fondle both girls, telling them he wanted to do to them, the same thing a man was doing to a woman in the porn movie. The girls, police were told later, begged the man to stop and said they would tell their parents, when they went back home. The man threatened to beat the girls.



At this point, the victims’ parents returned home and came to the predator’s house calling out his name. The man quickly turned off the television and warned the girls not to say anything to their parents. The girls then left the house and immediately told their parents what happened.



The shocked parents immediately contacted the St James police and lodged a report. Officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) were contacted and when officers visited the suspect’s house, he was nowhere to be seen. Police sources said an arrest is expected to be made soon. The sisters were medically examined and it was determined no sexual penetration took place. They are receiving counselling.



Police yesterday called on parents and guardians to use care when giving the title ‘uncle’ or ‘aunt’ to an adult friend or acquaintance, since in the eyes of an impressionable and naive child, such a term to a non-family member, suggests a level of trust.



Officers said children must be taught from early that not everyone who is friendly or known to their parent or adult relative, is to be considered an ‘uncle’ or ‘aunt’ by them (the child/children).



“The term ‘uncle’ or ‘aunt’ suggests to a child, especially a pre-teen child, that this person who is not a member of my family can still be trusted as if they were. Too often we are seeing these ‘aunts’ and ‘uncle’ taking advantage of children, once they gain the child’s trust. Parents must understand that now time is different to long time, when any adult whether family or not, was expected to seek a child’s interest as if they were related to that child...as if they were really an aunt or uncle,” a police source said. Investigations are continuing.







Print