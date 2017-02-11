|
|Saturday, February 11 2017
A 23-YEAR-OLD man, on the run for the past five days after he was deemed the prime suspect in the murder of Jamilia De Revenaux last Sunday at MovieTowne in Port-of-Spain, surrendered yesterday to police near Crews Inn in Chaguaramas.
Police sources said the suspect was preparing to board a vessel in an attempt to flee the country and escape arrest. Officers, acting on information, quickly went to an area near the Crews Inn Restaurant and spotted him.
