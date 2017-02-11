A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Saturday, February 11 2017
MovieTowne suspect nabbed

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Saturday, February 11 2017

A 23-YEAR-OLD man, on the run for the past five days after he was deemed the prime suspect in the murder of Jamilia De Revenaux last Sunday at MovieTowne in Port-of-Spain, surrendered yesterday to police near Crews Inn in Chaguaramas.

Police sources said the suspect was preparing to board a vessel in an attempt to flee the country and escape arrest. Officers, acting on information, quickly went to an area near the Crews Inn Restaurant and spotted him.

When officers identified themselves to him, the man surrendered without incident.

He was searched and taken to the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I) offices in Port-of-Spain, where up to press time, he was being interrogated.

Police sources said that depending on the pace of investigations, officer investigating De Revenaux’s murder, could complete their case file and seek instructions this weekend or Monday from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.

De Revenaux reportedly received a phone call and left her place of work at the Manderos restaurant at MovieTowne at about 8.15 pm last week Sunday.

Minutes later, after loud screams were heard, she was discovered dead, with her throat slit.

A passer-by who discovered the body and alerted police was arrested and detained for several hours until CCTV footage showed he was not the person who murdered De Revenaux.



