TTUTA, dissatisfied with Ministry of Education

Marlene Augustine Saturday, February 11 2017

PRESIDENT of Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lindsay Doodhai, yesterday expressed TTUTA’s dissatisfaction with the state of affairs at the Ste Madeleine Secondary School.

Doodhai said TTUTA was also distressed at the failure of the authorities (Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission) to make the necessary and suitable interventions to bring some semblance of peace and order at the school.



He said several of the school’s teachers are working in fear and are being disrespected by officials by the ministry.



“The learning community of Ste Madeleine Secondary deserves no less and the MoE ought to be getting much more for the several millions expended on the maintenance of the school.” At a press conference, the president also addressed the matter where a student was robbed on her way to school.



“We were told she was late for school and diverted from the normal route that students would use to get to school and would have been passing through an apartment block and she was held up by a group of persons wearing bandanas over their face(s).” He continued, “She was told to hand over her possessions which included money and cellphone. What was told to us is that if she did not hand over the possessions she would be raped.



We understand that someone raised an alarm and she was able to escape.” He said there are several issues plaguing the school community for the last five to six years, under the present leader at the institution.



Doodhai said TTUTA has received reports that the past Superior Officer (SS) III who had been making strides in correcting the shortcomings of the Senior School Official (SSO) was “rewarded/punished with re-assignment to a far off district.” “The continuing presence and conduct of the SSO is inimical to the best interest of all who are supposed to benefit from the institution.



It saddens TTUTA to have to bring these matters to the public domain, but it is believed that after five plus years, the ‘fever’ must break and the healing at the school must begin as a matter of urgency.” He added, “It is intolerable and unpardonable to allow this state of affairs to go unheeded and those found wanting unpunished.



TTUTA is more than willing, prepared and capable of working together with the powers that be at finding solutions to the ongoing crises at the school.







