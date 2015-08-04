A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Driver held for photographing Mrs Rambharat Saturday, February 11 2017
Driver held for photographing Mrs Rambharat

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, February 11 2017

THE driver of a government minister’s wife, who used his cellphone to take photos of her as she stood on a pavement at Ariapita Avenue on Thursday afternoon, was detained by Special Branch police and quizzed for several hours at St Clair police station. He was later released after police deemd his actions as harmless.

According to reports, at midday on Thursday, Camille Rambharat who is the wife of Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, was standing on the pavement at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook when she saw her driver taking photos of her, with his cellphone. Rambharat became suspicious and contacted her husband.

The matter was referred to Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Special Branch officers were informed. Newsday understands that the driver, who is in his 40s, was detained and taken to St Clair Police Station where he was questioned.

The driver said he was sitting in a car and because he had nothing to do, decided to take the photos of Rambharat’s wife and intended to tell her later that he had taken the photos.

His cellphone was seized and the photos deleted.

Yesterday, senior police sources said that after interviewing the driver Special Branch officers were satisfied that there was no ill intention on the part of the driver.

Newsday understands that owing to a recent telephone threat made by a male caller to the E999 Command Centre three weeks ago, who said he intends to kill President Anthony Carmona and “all of them”, a decision was taken to not only increase security around the President and all government ministers

