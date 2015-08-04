|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Saturday, February 11 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
THE driver of a government minister’s wife, who used his cellphone to take photos of her as she stood on a pavement at Ariapita Avenue on Thursday afternoon, was detained by Special Branch police and quizzed for several hours at St Clair police station. He was later released after police deemd his actions as harmless.
According to reports, at midday on Thursday, Camille Rambharat who is the wife of Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, was standing on the pavement at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook when she saw her driver taking photos of her, with his cellphone. Rambharat became suspicious and contacted her husband.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.060 sek.