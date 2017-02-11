|
Saturday, February 11 2017
|
AN 11-YEAR-OLD Standard Four pupil of a school in West Trinidad tearfully told her teachers on Thursday that while she was walking to school that morning, a car pulled alongside her and three men inside commanded her to, “get into the car young girl!” She said she ran as fast as she could towards the school.
A report was made to the area police but the traumatised child could not give officers the vehicle’s make or license plate number.
