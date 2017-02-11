Schoolgirl runs from abductors

AN 11-YEAR-OLD Standard Four pupil of a school in West Trinidad tearfully told her teachers on Thursday that while she was walking to school that morning, a car pulled alongside her and three men inside commanded her to, “get into the car young girl!” She said she ran as fast as she could towards the school.

A report was made to the area police but the traumatised child could not give officers the vehicle’s make or license plate number.



Newsday understands the incident caused panic among some students at the school while teachers called for more police patrols in the area of the school’s compound.



The girl’s parents were contacted and they are taking precautions to ensure their children arrive at school safely. The parents are also contemplating seeking a transfer for their child, to another school. A report on the incident was sent to the Ministry of Education and the school’s PTA.



An emergency meeting is expected to be held at the school on ways and means of ensuring the safety of children and staff. Yesterday, head of the Western Division Snr Supt Basdeo Ramdhanie confirmed the incident, saying the girl had made an official report.



“We have increased the number of patrols and I am calling on persons who may have been victims of similar incidents to come forward and report the matter.” A source at the Ministry of Education said security is expected to be beefed up in and around that school.



A school source said, “Letters have been sent out regarding safety procedures to parents with respect to drop-off and pick-up. It is a concern and it has been a bit of a scare for all of us.” The official also confirmed that the student involved attended classes yesterday



