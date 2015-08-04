All hail Queen Rose

COREY CONNELLY Sunday, February 12 2017

Linda McArtha Monica Sandy-Lewis, 76, better known as Calypso Rose, has gone where no local entertainer has gone before.

Fresh from her winning the prestigious Victoires de la Musique award (France’s equivalent of the Grammys), on Thursday, for her hugely successful album Far From Home, Rose’s female counterparts yesterday revelled in the afterglow of the achievement, saying she had taken the calypso artform and, by extension, local culture, to new heights.



“It is very rare that a woman would take such a title and I am proud of her,” said Karene Asche, the 2011 National Calypso Monarch.



Saying she had watched Rose accept the award on the social networking site, Facebook, early yesterday, Asche regarded the accolade as the culmination of the veteran calypsonian’s years of unwavering dedication to the artform.



“I feel proud that her career has taken her that far and she is not just an inspiration to me but to all of th other young female calypsonians out there.” Asche said Rose was an inspiration during her formative years in calypso.



“She is in my heart,” Asche said.



Barb ad i an- born Francine Edwards (Singing Francine), who, along with Rose, shattered the stereotypes that had prevented women from venturing into the once male-dominated calypso arena, said the fruits of Rose’s labour had finally paid off.



“She had worked long and hard and I am very, very happy for her. It is good to see positive results amid all this negativity. It is not just a victory for women but all calypsonians,” said the 72-year-old Francine, whose memorable contributions include “Suddenly”, “Hurray, Hurrah” and “Mrs Calypso”.



But calypsonians were not the only ones weighing in on Rose’s phenomenal success.



Officials, friends and Calypso Rose, winner of a French music award for her album Far From Home.



Photo courtesy qobuz.com associates of the veteran, Tobago-born bard, also were quick to hail her achievement.



Newly sworn-in Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Nadine Stewart- Phillips said the award spoke volumes not just for Rose’s stellar career but for all of Trinidad and Tobago.



“This award is indeed deserving of Her Majesty, the residents of Tobago and by extension the people of Trinidad and Tobago are indeed proud of the achievement of Calypso Rose and salutes the stellar work she has done for our culture more so in the calypso and the entertainment fraternity,” Stewart-Phillips said in a statement.



Stewart-Phillips said the award came at a time when the Tobago economy needed to be revitalised.



She said: “The THA is pleased with this recognition which comes at a time when our tourism industry needs that added boost to turn around our visitor arrivals.” Stewar t-Phi l l ips said the THA intends to use Rose as one of the island’s cultural ambassadors “to help drive our efforts to further promote Trinidad and Tobago globally.” “Calypso Rose’s achievement signals that we have a rich culture at home and we must never doubt ourselves that we cannot compete against the world. We must continue to harness and preserve our rich traditions, the art form as well as other noteworthy essentials to showcase to the world.



“This recognition could only have been possible through the love for country, dedication, perseverance, consistency and commitment demonstrated by this calypso expert.



Former THA Secretary for Community Development and Culture Dr Denise Tsoiafatt- Angus said Rose’s achievement was especially phenomenal given her age. “I think her success goes beyond being a calypsonian from Tobago who has achieved international status and acclaim.



There is also the age issue,” she said.



“Many of us feel that at Calypso Rose’s age, she should probably be at home taking care of grandchildren. But at her age she is still reaching for the stars and achieving those milestones. I think that is what is really inspiring about all of this - that she has not given up on continuing to reach for the stars.



“So, I feel very proud as a Tobagonian and even more proud and inspired as a woman by what she continues to do at her age.” Tsoiafatt-Angus said up and coming performers and young people generally can learn perseverance from the revered calypsonian.



“I think young people nowadays need to also look at that because many times they expect success to be achieved overnight and sometimes you have to be patient and continue to do the work and it will come,” she said.



Glenda-Rose Layne, co-ordinator of Culture in the THA’s Division of Community Development and Culture, said Rose’s pioneering achievement was in the making for quite some time.



“She wanted the world to hear calypso and she prepared herself for that,” Layne said.



She said for Rose, calypso went way beyond Carnival.



“That was just a part of it. She wanted people to understand her songs.” Singling out “Abertina”, Layne said: “That is not a story about Carnival but real issues in the society. It is about women being abused.” Layne regarded Rose as a true storyteller.



“And she has told our story to the world.” Radio Tambrin 92.7fm owner and social commentator George Leacock described Rose’s award as overwhelming.



He recalled that in December 2016, Rose and fellow calypsonian Winston Bailey (Shadow) had received the highest award in the THA. Less than one month later, in January, Leacock said, the THA Division of Culture and the Tobago Carnival Committee paid tribute to her in a show at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.



“Her success, in my view is totally overwhelming to the level of the first time we saw Dwight Yorke (former national footballer) score a goal on TV,” he said.



On a personal level, Leacock said he grew up being told by his father that Rose was the first individual he used as a chantwell in his Carnival band.



“So, today, for me is a day equivalent to a birthday, marriage or the birth of children. I am absolutely ecstatic.



It points to the direction that we are going to have a wonderful Carnival in Tobago, led by Calypso Rose.” Meanwhile, Aiyegoro Ome, former president of the National Joint Action Committee, in hailing the Calypso Queen, said it was perhaps fitting that Rose had sung “Leave Me Alone” when she accepted the award.



“She is sensing that the calypso is a Road March contender,” he joked in a statement.



Ome, who is also chairman of the National Action Cultural Committee, said it was instructive that Rose had received the award shortly before the 33rd National Calypso Queen Competition which is being held, tomorrow, at Queens Hall, Port-of-Spain.



“It has bought back a very pleasant memory of a caring woman,” he said.



“I recall when Sister Liseli Daaga and the women of the National Women Action Committee (NWAC) met with Rose in 1985 as they planned to revive the National Calypso Queen Competition.



“Rose gave her immediate support for the competition. She told them that she would perform free of charge because of her belief in the power of women and the power of women in calypso







