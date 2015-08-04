Blaxx: Let justice be done

JULIEN NEAVES Sunday, February 12 2017

SOCA artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart has expressed relief that a suspect has been held for the MovieTowne murder of his sister-in-law, Jamilia DeReveneaux, and also called on citizens to do their part to reduce crime in the society.

On Friday a 23-year-old man who had been on the run for five days and was the prime suspect in the murder surrendered to police near Crews Inn, Chaguaramas.



According to police sources investigators could seek instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard by tomorrow.



Stewart spoke on the arrest via his publicist Tenille Clarke, public relations director of Roy Cape All Stars and managing director of Chambers Media Solutions.



Clarke said Stewart is relieved a suspect was apprehended and he is now hoping that justice will run its full course.



“He is grateful for the work the authorities have done to this point. And now this is essentially where the work begins. There is a responsibility and accountability to citizens of Trinidad and Tobago (for the authorities) to do their part as well,” she added.



“We obviously have an issue with criminality in Trinidad and Tobago. Something needs to be done not only on a policy level but as citizens we have a collective responsibility to do the work necessary to remove criminal elements.” She reported that Stewart said crime hit him “on his doorstep” and the issue of violence has started to permeate in everybody’s spaces.



Last Sunday, DeReveneaux, 27, reportedly received a phone call and left her place of work at the Mandiero’s Peri Peri Grill at MovieTowne at about 8.15 pm. Minutes later, after loud screams were heard, she was discovered dead with her throat slit. A passer-by who discovered the body and alerted police was arrested and detained for several hours until CCTV footage showed he was not the person who murdered DeReveneaux.



In a post on their Facebook page, Mandiero’s commended the Police Service “on the level of professionalism and compassion extended to all those involved in the investigation process”.



“So often we are quick to focus on their downfalls but it is important to highlight their positives as well.” In a photo on their Facebook page Mandiero’s described DeReveneaux as an ambitious and hard worker who was friendly to all. They added that she had two jobs and was determined to make herself financially secure through hard work.



“She did not deserve such an unfortunate killing,” they said.



In a previous statement, Stewart described the pain of her loss as “tremendous” and said DeReveneaux was a wonderful and loving aunt to his children.



Yesterday Clarke said Stewart has been supported by Roy Cape All Stars and the wider national community during this difficult period.



“Now he is hoping that a movement can begin where people collectively stand up to what needs to start happening. It is a very difficult kind of situation to deal with especially when you live life in the public domain. He tries to see good out of every challenge,” she added.



Stewart, through Clarke, said it was important for citizens to come together and focus on healing the way forward.



The funeral service for DeReveneaux is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 11 am at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Gonzales.







