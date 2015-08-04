$7 MILLION FOR DEAD COPS

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, February 13 2017

At least one of the relatives of five police officers who died in line of duty has qualified for the million-dollar payout promised by the last administration and the current government.

Sources revealed that the qualifying officer is PC Sherman Maynard who was slain outside Port-of-Spain Prison. His mother Octavia Maynard, is expected to receive the money on his behalf.



Minster of National Security Edmund Dillon confirmed yesterday that five police officers and two prison officers were selected as those who qualified for the $1million payout.



He said of the five police officers killed, relatives of one were able to present all the necessary documents, which have been processed and he expects the payment to the estate of the slain officer to be paid in two to three weeks’ time.



According to Dillon, the documents of the four other police offices and two prison officers are still being processed, and he expects that once this formality is completed payment would be made. He said “We made a promise to honour this payment and it will be carried out. Once the documents are in order and processing is completed we will honour the payment,” Minister Dillon reiterated.



Checks by Newsday revealed that the finance department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as the Prison Service have received all the necessary documents from the seven families of the slain officers, and every attempt is being made to speed up the process.



On July 24, 2015, Maynard succumbed to wounds at the Port- of-Spain General Hospital after being shot following a prison break at the Port-of-Spain Jail on Frederick Street. Maynard was wounded after three prisoners exited the prison at about 12.30pm on that day, and fired at police officers who were on duty at the time outside the prison.



In April 2016, the Prime Minister said that his government intended to ensure the families of officers killed in the line of duty will receive $1 million in compensation. The Police Social and Welfare Association yesterday welcomed news that monies would be paid shortly to the estate of the five police officers killed in the line of duty. They added that they were pleased to learn that government was honouring its commitment to the payout.







