‘Vanishing Heroes’ cops Junior South Monarch Competition

Monday, February 13 2017

CALYPSO icon Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) may not be able to grace the carnival stage these days, but his young relatives are continuing his legacy with strong social commentary.

In a keenly contested battle on Friday for the title of San Fernando Junior Calypso Monarch, Stalin’s nephew Mickyle Calliste, 16, emerged champion with a powerful delivery of Gregory Ballantyne’s ‘Vanishing Heroes’. It was a case of the chip not falling far from the block and singing ‘Thank You’, Stalin’s grandson Kevan Calliste, paid tribute to the calypso artform with strong delivery to place second which he tied with Rivaldo London the nephew of another well known southern calypsonian, Brian London. London sang ‘Trinbago Youths Rise.’ It was only on Thursday last that Kevan, a student of St Benedict’s College, La Romaine, was crowned National Extempo Champion. “It’s all about making our grandfather proud and as cousins, we support each other all the time,” Kevan said.



Stalin’s wife Patsy, who was in the audience told Newsday that although her husband was not present he had already received the news of their success and “his heart is filled with joy.” Stalin continues to recover from a stroke he suffered two years ago.



But on Friday it was Mickyle’s moment, his first major victory and he was rendered almost speechless when the results were announced at the San Fernando City Corporation auditorium. He said, “I am shocked but I thank God because I put in a lot of work day and night.” A Form Five student of San Fernando Central Secondary School, he added, “The competition was really challenging with the likes of my cousin and Rivaldo.” Mickyle’s well executed performance of ‘Vanishing Heroes’, struck a note with the audience by the time he had sang the first verse.



The young calypsonian, surrounded by large placards bearing images of many of the nation’s past and present heroes warned, “We running out of heroes; they falling like dominoes; we running out of heroes in Trinidad. People to look up to, to help shape we world view, for youngsters like me that could be really sad, we want to see examples before us of excellence, in its present tense, yesterday’s heroes are fading like star dust, we need new sons and daughters of prominence.” Mickyle commented afterwards: “People like my uncle Black Stalin inspired this tune for me. Our heroes here in Trinidad are fading away.” He, however believes all hope is not lost as there are a few emerging in local sports and musical arena. Mickyle, singing since the age of five, intends to pursue his dream of becoming a calypsonian/ soca artiste.



London already has three Junior Monarch titles under his belt and there is no stopping for the Form Four student of Iere High School, Siparia. Singing ‘Trinbago Youths Rise’, London beckon his peers to remove ‘can’t’ from the dictionary and rise up, because of all that is happening today, youths are forever being placed in a negative light despite their excellence in all fields.



Stealing the hearts of the audience as well, was the youngest competitor and only primary school student in the finals, nineyear- old Marcus McDonald.



The Standard Two student of the San Fernando Boys RC School is the grandson of another veteran south calypsonian, Victor “Mr Mack” McDonald. Like his grandfather, the youngster delivered an entertaining performance with his humourous ‘Price of Incompetence,’ a tongue in cheek song which took a jab at the thieves and robbers who unlike professionals like lawyers and politicians, always get caught by the law. Much to the amusement of the audience, Marcus sang about everything having a skill and that is why the professionals don’t get “kill.



He continued amidst loud applause, “If you have to lie, lie good, don’t break down and cry.” He continued, “Everything you do, use common sense or pray the price of incompetence.” He placed eighth.



Strong messages also came from finalists like Catherine Kassandra Chandler of Holy Faith Convent, Couva, singing ‘Real Man’ in which she chided a young man for feeling he was a man because he ‘rob and shoot a man or riding a police van.’ Nackhaydon Charles of Miracle Ministries Pentecostal School sang ‘Cry of an Un-Wed Child’ which examined the controversial debate on child marriage. Charles’ performance came complete with bride, groom and full bridal party. He called for an end to child marriages.



He placed fourth.








