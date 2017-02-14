Despers, All Stars in tight race to Panorama finals

Tuesday, February 14 2017

DESPERADOES stayed on track to retain the Panorama championship at the 2017 National Panorama Festival semi-finals on Sunday with a sterling performance of Carlton “Zanda” Alexander’s arrangement of Peter Ram’s “Good Morning”.

It was just on 1 am on Monday when Zanda gave his charges the count and for the next seven minutes and 41 seconds the beautiful sound of the national instrument (steelpan) engulfed the Queen’s Park Savannah. By 1.10 am patrons were filing out of the Savannah in droves.



Even if Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) had named last Sunday “Pan Day” it would have been too much for patrons to take. The popular Savannah Party ran for 17 hours having started at 9.45 am.



Patrons wanting to support their large band had to sit through 30 Small Bands and 14 Medium Bands before they got a taste of their favourite orchestra.



The Large Band category began at 10.30 pm with Republic Bank Exodus doing a Pelham Goodard and BJ Marcelle arrangement of “Good Morning”. Their seven minutes and 29 seconds performance was a great start to this section of the evening as Marcelle brought an energy to Exodus.



The North Stand was pumping as CAL Invaders was announced, everyone was dancing and singing “We jamming Still” as the band took just about ten minutes to set up. They used cards to indicate their intentions with slogans like “We Never Win Panorama but we jamming still”.



Bp Renegades came in at number three and there was an excitement about the players, their performance was not just playing but singing and dancing. Renegades put on a show for patrons as players did Duvone Stewart’s arrangement of “Good Morning”.



Five of the 14 large bands played the Jovan James composition for the judges including Skiffle. They performed a Kendall Williams, Odie Gonzales and Mark Brooks arrangements of the song.



It was approaching the midnight hour when Len Boogsie Sharpe and Phase II Pan Groove appeared on stage. They played Boogsie’s arrangement of his composition Red White and Black. This is a song to watch, it is as good as Good Morning but not as popular.



La Brea Nightingales performed Tyrell Marcelle’s arrangement of “We are Conquerors” but did not make any impression on the audience.



As Birdsong rolled on stage the stands were clearing, especially the North Stand and the band from Tunapuna played Mia Gormandy’s arrangement of Pan Kingdom. Gormandy’s debut at arranging in this category was warmly greeted.



Desperadoes took under 15 minutes to set up on stage as “Zanda” led his band with intensity.



It was not easy coming after Desperadoes but it never bothered Liam Teague and PCS Silver Stars, the youths of this band posses an energy that is comparable to none.



Their performance of Teague’s arrangement of We are Conquerors with so much energy at that hour in the morning speaks volume for them.



FCB Supernovas provided the small collection of patrons with a musical rumble in the jungle at about 1.45 am. This too was a pleasing journey. The music magic continued as Robbie Greenidge and MHTL Starlift took the stage to do his arrangement of Good Morning.



The combination of Ken Professor Philmore and Keet Styla (Designer) Pan Soldiers could not relive the glory days of their former collaboration Pan by Storm but the players worked hard to execute Professor’s arrangement.



At 2.30 am T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps came on to perform Clarence Morris’ arrangement of Orlando Octave’s “Single”. Pan has got to be spiritual for players to come that hour in the morning and exert so much energy after waiting so long to play.



The band from “Hell yard” on Duke Street came up at about 3.15 am and their followers coolly walked into the Grand Stand to hear them perform. Massy Trinidad All Stars played to a small audience, albeit their followers and supporters and for seven minutes and 52 seconds in windy conditions, the players changed the temperature of the Savannah with their excitement.



They put on a show that patrons enjoyed before leaving for home.



In the end the judges gave Desperadoes one point more than All Stars for their performance.



Following is the list of placings with the top ten steel orchestras going to the final on Carnival Saturday night.





PANORAMA SEMI-FINALS 2017

Results - Conventional Bands - Large

Band......................................................................Selection........................................Total

Desperadoes...................................................Good Morning........................................282

Massy Trinidad All Stars.................................... Full Extreme........................................281

BpTT Renegades............................................Good Morning........................................276.5

PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars......................We are Conquerors........................................276

Republic Bank Exodus....................................Good Morning........................................273

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps.......................................Single........................................272.5

Phase II Pan Groove (in partnership with HADCO).Red, White & Black........................272.5

Caribbean Airline Invaders................................ Full Extreme........................................271

FCB Supernovas................................ Rumble In The Jungle........................................270

Skiffle...............................................................Good Morning........................................266

MHTL Starlift....................................................Good Morning........................................266

NLCB Fonclaire.......................................Panorama Soldiers........................................264

NGC La Brea Nightingales.....................We Are Conquerors........................................259

Birdsong...........................................................Pan Kingdom........................................259