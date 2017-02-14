|
|Tuesday, February 14 2017
THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 14-year-old Samuel Narine and his sister 15-year-old Britney Cassandra Eligon. Both teens were were last seen at their family home in Jagan Village, Santa Cruz on February 04 at around 11.30 pm.
The teens were reported missing to the Santa Cruz Police Station on Tuesday February 7, by their aunt Victoria Narine.
