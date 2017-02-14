A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Santa Cruz Siblings Missing Tuesday, February 14 2017
Santa Cruz Siblings Missing

Tuesday, February 14 2017

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 14-year-old Samuel Narine and his sister 15-year-old Britney Cassandra Eligon. Both teens were were last seen at their family home in Jagan Village, Santa Cruz on February 04 at around 11.30 pm.

The teens were reported missing to the Santa Cruz Police Station on Tuesday February 7, by their aunt Victoria Narine.

Samuel and Britney are pupils at the San Juan Junior Life Centre.

The release said Samuel is of East Indian descent, 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim built, with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white three-quarter pants and a striped shirt.

Britney was described as being of East Indian descent, 5 feet 5 inches tall, dark brown in complexion, stockily built with long black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a grey suit. Anyone with information on the siblings is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.



Copyright © Daily News Limited
