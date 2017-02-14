Prisons canteen staff welcomes audit

CIVILIAN staff at the Prisons Canteen yesterday insisted while they welcome an audit into operations at the canteens they wish to make it known they are not responsible for purchasing or payment to distributors and as a result should not be blamed for any missing money.

Newsday reported exclusively that over $2 million from prison canteens cannot be accounted for and this has resulted in a police investigation.



Prisons Commissioner Sterling Stewart has already indicated he was forced to call in the police after certain discrepancies were reported and he is now awaiting the outcome of a probe led by ASP Ajith Persad of the Port-of- Spain CID.



However, disgruntled canteen staffers yesterday said other persons within the service are responsible for collecting cash from the day’s sales and not them. “Civilian staff at the prisons canteen do not handle cash for purchasing, receiving or payment of goods for distributors.



The canteen funds are used to fund many prison events such as Annual Children Christmas Party, Annual Sport and Family day, Boat Rides all of which never seem to generate revenue,” a staffer said. Newsday was also told that for the past week canteen staffers have been subjected to embarrassing statements about missing funds and a sudden increase in prices on all items sold at the canteen. They are calling on Prisons Commissioner Stewart to meet with them to discuss the matter.







