CIVILIAN staff at the Prisons Canteen yesterday insisted while they welcome an audit into operations at the canteens they wish to make it known they are not responsible for purchasing or payment to distributors and as a result should not be blamed for any missing money.
Newsday reported exclusively that over $2 million from prison canteens cannot be accounted for and this has resulted in a police investigation.
