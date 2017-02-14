|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Tuesday, February 14 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
Responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Imbert identified construction as one of the sectors where there were additional jobs between September 2015 and April 2016, increasing from 88,300 to 88,400
.He said the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) showed there were 612,400 jobs in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the first quarter of 2016. Imbert said this does not translate into 5,400 job losses.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.071 sek.