A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » 9,550 additional jobs created Tuesday, February 14 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

9,550 additional jobs created

Tuesday, February 14 2017

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Imbert identified construction as one of the sectors where there were additional jobs between September 2015 and April 2016, increasing from 88,300 to 88,400

.He said the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) showed there were 612,400 jobs in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the first quarter of 2016. Imbert said this does not translate into 5,400 job losses.

Explaining that the CSO does not provide information on job creation, Imbert said many persons who retire are no longer on the employment register. Later in the sitting, Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said discussions regarding the construction of a Sandals Hotel in Tobago are ongoing and no decision has been reached regarding concession agreements as yet.

Social Development Minister Cherrie Ann Crichlow Cockburn said the employment of 66 persons at the ministry’s National Poverty Reduction Coordinated Unit ended recently because the term of employment set for them under the former People’s Partnership government for them had expired.

She explained these persons were operating in an ad hoc manner and her ministry is currently undertaking a review of the former unit’s operations with the objective of making

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • ROWLEY WASN’T WRONG
 • Rowley: I listen to women
 • CJ: Judge wrong to order CL disclosure
 • Despers, All Stars in tight race to Panorama finals
 • Machinegun, ammo seized, 5 held
 • Have independent bullying probe

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.071 sek.