|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Wednesday, February 15 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
FIREMEN at the dilapidated Pt Fortin Fire Station are threatening to abandon the station and leave the south-western borough without this critical national security service, if construction on a new station does not start within the next two weeks.
The firemen asked, if in the midst of a recession, Government has been able to find tens of millions of dollars for Carnival why then can’t the State put some money towards construction of a new building to replace the current 85-year-old structure? “This building was deemed unsafe for human occupation. The structural integrity has been compromised. The building is infested with rats and termites, there are no air-condition units in the dorms and there are holes on the flooring. We have been lobbying since 2015 for a new station,” said a disgruntled officer.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.063 sek.