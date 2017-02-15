|
|Wednesday, February 15 2017
CHAIRMAN of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Kenny de Silva yesterday rubbished claims of over-selling of tickets for the North Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah during the Panorama semi finals on Sunday.
Asked to respond to the claim made in another daily newspaper as well as complaints over the unavailability of Grand Stand tickets, de Silva said: “Absolutely not true! The NCC did not oversell tickets for Sunday’s show nor did we say that grand stand tickets were not available.” The article also stated that Pan Trinbago PRO Michael Joseph accused the NCC of being the cause of Panorama going till after 4 am Monday. Joseph admitted in the article that they wanted to give small bands the opportunity to play to the big stage audience but that never happened since the stands remained almost bare for more than half of the small bands presentations.
