A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » NCC head denies over-selling tickets Wednesday, February 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

NCC head denies over-selling tickets

Wednesday, February 15 2017

CHAIRMAN of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Kenny de Silva yesterday rubbished claims of over-selling of tickets for the North Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah during the Panorama semi finals on Sunday.

Asked to respond to the claim made in another daily newspaper as well as complaints over the unavailability of Grand Stand tickets, de Silva said: “Absolutely not true! The NCC did not oversell tickets for Sunday’s show nor did we say that grand stand tickets were not available.” The article also stated that Pan Trinbago PRO Michael Joseph accused the NCC of being the cause of Panorama going till after 4 am Monday. Joseph admitted in the article that they wanted to give small bands the opportunity to play to the big stage audience but that never happened since the stands remained almost bare for more than half of the small bands presentations.

Small bands took from 9.30 am on Sunday until 5.26 pm to get through their paces, after which the medium bands played from 5.46 pm to 10.20 pm, then came the start of the 14 large bands.

Recalling a time when small bands had their day to shine with much larger audiences wherever the semi final was held on the day before the medium and large band semi finals, de Silva too, wondered why small bands were listed to appear on Sunday.

He then added that the NCC will be putting out an advertisement in all dailies within 48 hours to clarify their position on panorama.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Coach Logie ready for Scorpions test
 • SOUR NOTE
 • Yes to independent probe
 • Pension motion fails in Senate
 • AG wants money laundering dealt with
 • More memories of Savannah Party

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.065 sek.