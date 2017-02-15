|
|Wednesday, February 15 2017
A 38-YEAR-OLD St Augustine woman has been missing for the past eight days. A press release yesterday from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that Hema Kissoon went missing on February 7, and a report was made at the St Joseph Police Station on February 13, by her common-law husband Ian Murray.
Kissoon was last seen wearing brown jeans and a black and white jersey at her Agostini Street, St Augustine home at around 9.30 pm. She is described as being of East Indian descent, 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim built with medium length, straight black hair.
