A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » St Augustine woman missing Wednesday, February 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

St Augustine woman missing

Wednesday, February 15 2017

A 38-YEAR-OLD St Augustine woman has been missing for the past eight days. A press release yesterday from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that Hema Kissoon went missing on February 7, and a report was made at the St Joseph Police Station on February 13, by her common-law husband Ian Murray.

Kissoon was last seen wearing brown jeans and a black and white jersey at her Agostini Street, St Augustine home at around 9.30 pm. She is described as being of East Indian descent, 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim built with medium length, straight black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kissoon is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.

SIBLINGS FOUND In an unrelated incident, two teenaged siblings who went missing from their Santa Cruz home on February 4, have been found and are safe.

A statement from the TTPS yesterday stated that Samuel Narine, 14, and his 15-year-old sister Britney Cassandra Eligon, were found yesterday by officers from Santa Cruz Police Station.

The siblings of Jagan Village, Santa Cruz who are pupils of the San Juan Junior Life Centre, were reported missing by their aunt Victoria Narine on February 7. The police said members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) are continuing investigations and thanked the public for their assistance in the safe return of the teenagers.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Coach Logie ready for Scorpions test
 • SOUR NOTE
 • Yes to independent probe
 • Pension motion fails in Senate
 • AG wants money laundering dealt with
 • More memories of Savannah Party

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.074 sek.