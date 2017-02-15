St Augustine woman missing

Wednesday, February 15 2017

A 38-YEAR-OLD St Augustine woman has been missing for the past eight days. A press release yesterday from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that Hema Kissoon went missing on February 7, and a report was made at the St Joseph Police Station on February 13, by her common-law husband Ian Murray.

Kissoon was last seen wearing brown jeans and a black and white jersey at her Agostini Street, St Augustine home at around 9.30 pm. She is described as being of East Indian descent, 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim built with medium length, straight black hair.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kissoon is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.



SIBLINGS FOUND In an unrelated incident, two teenaged siblings who went missing from their Santa Cruz home on February 4, have been found and are safe.



A statement from the TTPS yesterday stated that Samuel Narine, 14, and his 15-year-old sister Britney Cassandra Eligon, were found yesterday by officers from Santa Cruz Police Station.



The siblings of Jagan Village, Santa Cruz who are pupils of the San Juan Junior Life Centre, were reported missing by their aunt Victoria Narine on February 7. The police said members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) are continuing investigations and thanked the public for their assistance in the safe return of the teenagers.







