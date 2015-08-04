A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Naked woman was off her meds Thursday, February 16 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Naked woman was off her meds

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, February 16 2017

A WOMAN who stripped herself naked and walked towards Wrightson Road on Tuesday evening, after crashing her pick-up into two cars, lives with a mental disorder and that day, had forgotten to take medication, her relatives told police.

Video recordings of the naked woman walking along the road have gone viral after being uploaded to social media.

However, the person who uploaded the video faced stinging criticism from social media users for recording the incident instead of going to the woman’s aid.

Those who reposted the video, were also castigated for doing so. According to police, at 5.45 pm, the woman was driving her black Nissan Hilux pick-up south along De Verteuil Street in Woodbrook, when it collided with a black Volkswagen car which then slammed into a green Nissan Almera.

The 29-year-old woman who lives in Laventille, stripped off her clothes, got out of the van and walked towards Wrightson Road while the occupants of the other vehicles watched dumbfounded. No one assisted the woman with several men and women quickly pulling out cellular phones and tablets to record her nakedness.

Residents who saw what was taking place, brought towels and gently subdued the woman, covering her with the towels and cloth.

A report was made to the Woodbrook police and her parents contacted.

The parents begged police not to charge her, saying she lives with a mental condition that requires daily doses of medication.

Sympathetic officers offered counselling for the woman and told her parents to take her home, give her the medication and let her rest.

They advised that the woman return to the station and make a formal report on the accident.

Officers confirmed that no charge of public indecency would be laid.

Yesterday, officers of the St James Police Station said this case is now a traffic matter with the drivers of the Almera and Volkswagen having already reported the accident and both awaiting a report from the woman, so they can proceed via insurance claim, to have their vehicles repaired.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Getting more with le$$
 • LEAD IN THE WATER
 • Sexually transmitted diseases in schools
 • TT, Guyana strengthen ties
 • Robinson-Regis: Tamana InTech Park key to area’s development
 • Fishermen missing at sea

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.176 sek.