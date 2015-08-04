Naked woman was off her meds

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, February 16 2017

A WOMAN who stripped herself naked and walked towards Wrightson Road on Tuesday evening, after crashing her pick-up into two cars, lives with a mental disorder and that day, had forgotten to take medication, her relatives told police.

Video recordings of the naked woman walking along the road have gone viral after being uploaded to social media.



However, the person who uploaded the video faced stinging criticism from social media users for recording the incident instead of going to the woman’s aid.



Those who reposted the video, were also castigated for doing so. According to police, at 5.45 pm, the woman was driving her black Nissan Hilux pick-up south along De Verteuil Street in Woodbrook, when it collided with a black Volkswagen car which then slammed into a green Nissan Almera.



The 29-year-old woman who lives in Laventille, stripped off her clothes, got out of the van and walked towards Wrightson Road while the occupants of the other vehicles watched dumbfounded. No one assisted the woman with several men and women quickly pulling out cellular phones and tablets to record her nakedness.



Residents who saw what was taking place, brought towels and gently subdued the woman, covering her with the towels and cloth.



A report was made to the Woodbrook police and her parents contacted.



The parents begged police not to charge her, saying she lives with a mental condition that requires daily doses of medication.



Sympathetic officers offered counselling for the woman and told her parents to take her home, give her the medication and let her rest.



They advised that the woman return to the station and make a formal report on the accident.



Officers confirmed that no charge of public indecency would be laid.



Yesterday, officers of the St James Police Station said this case is now a traffic matter with the drivers of the Almera and Volkswagen having already reported the accident and both awaiting a report from the woman, so they can proceed via insurance claim, to have their vehicles repaired.







