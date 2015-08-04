Chaguanas mayor alarmed at crime levels in Borough

RICHARDSON DHALAI Thursday, February 16 2017

ALARMED at the upsurge in crime in central Trinidad, Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan has recommended the use of private security companies to provide intelligence on criminal activity to the national security services.

Speaking with reporters following a meeting of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Local Government Authorities (TTALA), at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation’s conference hall, Cumberbatch Street, Chaguanas yesterday, Boodhan said the initiative had been suggested during a meeting with representatives of ten security companies which were headquartered in Chaguanas on Monday evening.



The meeting also had representatives including the Chaguanas police, the Fire Services, the disaster management unit, traffic wardens, the business community and the inter- religious organisations in Chaguanas.



“We have seen an upsurge in crime and criminal activity in the borough of Chaguanas, the Chaguanas police is working extremely hard and the initiative I used on Monday, I brought representatives from ten different private security firms operating in Chaguanas, and they have volunteered their support to the Chaguanas police to do any level of intelligence in the borough,” Boodhan said, adding, “so I call this operation a Third Force operation- you have the police, you have all the other security partners but I call the support of the private agencies a Third Eye operation.” “This is a new initiative in Chaguanas, we have tried it about five years ago for the Carnival period and we are looking a permanent operation where the private security companies and their employees would share information with the national police,” he said.



“What they are going to do is if you are in a residential community or industrial estate doing patrols and they see something or somebody in the community, they can immediately call the Chaguanas police,” Boodhan said, adding, “So it is intelligence as well as partners of the community.



Some persons may not want to speak to the police but they might feel because is a private security, they will quicker talk to a guard.”



