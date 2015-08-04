A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Fishermen missing at sea Thursday, February 16 2017
Fishermen missing at sea

STACY MOORE Thursday, February 16 2017

THE SEARCH continued last night for two fishermen who are missing at sea off Icacos. They went missing on Tuesday evening.

Members of the Air Guard and the TT Coast Guard were conducting intense aerial and sea searches for Arnold Beharry, 51, and Stephen Beharry, 21, of Icacos Village. According to police the men, who are not related, were out at sea when their the vessel capsized in rough waters. Reports are that boat captain Arnold and Ricky boarded the vessel shortly after 11 am on Tuesday.

Relatives of the two fishermen are fearing the worst and are hopeful that at the very least, their bodies can be retrieved for final rites.

A relative of one of the missing men said that the men left their homes to retrieve their drift nets in the sea off Icacos. Cedros Police officers are investigating.



