Thursday, February 16 2017
THE SEARCH continued last night for two fishermen who are missing at sea off Icacos. They went missing on Tuesday evening.
Members of the Air Guard and the TT Coast Guard were conducting intense aerial and sea searches for Arnold Beharry, 51, and Stephen Beharry, 21, of Icacos Village. According to police the men, who are not related, were out at sea when their the vessel capsized in rough waters. Reports are that boat captain Arnold and Ricky boarded the vessel shortly after 11 am on Tuesday.
