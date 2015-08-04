Man in court for MovieTowne murder

JADA LOUTOO Friday, February 17 2017

MATTHEW King appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar charged with the murder of Jamilia de Revenaux at MovieTowne on February 5.

King, 30, of Chinapoo Village, Morvant and Mora Drive, Cleaver Heights, Arima was charged late Wednesday after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, gave instructions to police.



King was remanded into custody as murder is a non-bailable offence, but his attorney Kiev Chesney, who held for attorney Christian Chandler, requested of the chief magistrate that the accused be separated from the general prison population as threats were made to his life. After being asked to clarify what he was asking of the court, Chesney said perhaps prison authorities can place King in a ‘supervised’ area in the prison or “anything the court can do to ensure the allegation does not come to fruition.” Chesney also asked that a state prosecutor be appointed in the shortest possible time so the preliminary inquiry can begin. King will return to court on March 16.



De Revenaux’s mother Sharon Hernandez-de Revenaux sat quietly at the back of the courtroom while her daughter’s alleged killer made his first court appearance.



Also charged in connection with assisting King to evade arrest were Christopher O’Connor of La Fillette Village, Blanchisseuse and Jamal Lewis of Arima Old Road, Arima and Block 22, Upper Laventille. It is alleged, according to the charge read out to them separately by the chief magistrate, that between February 4 and February 11, they perverted the course of justice by doing a deliberate act to conceal King, with intent to assist him evade arrest and/or lawful apprehension.



Neither man was called to enter a plea and bail was objected to by court prosecutor Inspector Kenneth Dillon. In O’Connor’s case, he has ten pending matters. His lawyer Nicholas Rampersadsingh noted that some of those matters were already dealt with and submitted there are only two charges for resisting arrest and using obscene language that were pending.



A visibly upset O’Connor was told by the chief magistrate to provide copies of court extracts to substantiate his claim that some of the cases against him were discharged.



O’Connor was advised to apply to a judge in chambers for bail and told to return to court on March 16. Lewis will return to court on February 20, so that bail can be considered once the police verify one of the addresses he gave. De Revenaux’s throat, according to an autopsy report, was slit from ear to ear.







