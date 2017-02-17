|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Friday, February 17 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
The $1 million prize for the International Soca Monarch competition has been slashed in half this year because of a reduction in government allocations.
In a release, the Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) for the Performing Arts said it had to adjust the prize structure for the competition and as a result, this year’s winner will receive $500,000.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.077 sek.