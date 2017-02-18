A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Saturday, February 18 2017
‘Do not deface the Coat of Arms’

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Saturday, February 18 2017

THE Ministry of National Security yesterday urged the public to, “cherish and respect symbols of TT’s nationhood” after an image of the Coat of Arms was altered and uploaded to social media.

The Coat of Arms, designed by a committee in 1962, illustrates the national birds, colours and images from the nation’s history, which represents Trinidad and Tobago in the best manner. However a photo of the altered Coat of Arms has been spreading across several social media platforms.

Instead of the national birds, there is a drawing of two women gyrating on either side of a shield. Rather than the words “together we aspire, together we achieve”, which is the nation’s motto, there is a banner that reads, “just hold dem and wuk dem”, at the bottom of the coat of arms - the catch phrase to MX Prime’s road march contender ‘Full Extreme’.

The security ministry yesterday reminded the public that national emblems like the coat of arms are too important to Trinidad and Tobago’s identity, to be mutilated or defaced.

A release stated, “It is generally observed that during the Carnival season, revellers engage in displaying these emblems in a manner that is not usually in keeping with the highest regard associated with their use. Citizens are encouraged to cherish and respect our symbols of Nationhood within our communities and in Cyberspace.” The security ministry was not alone in warning about defacing the Coat of Arms.

In a recent release, attorney Fareed Ali said that altering the Coat of Arms could be in breach of provision 7 of the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulations )Act.

Ali said: “This provision of the law clearly underlines that, ‘any person who mutilates, cuts or tears or in any way defaces the Coat of Arms or the National Flag whether by writing, printing or stamping thereon or otherwise without lawful authority or excuse, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $750, or imprisonment for six months’.”

Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
