Hole in highway causes miles of traffic

Saturday, February 18 2017

A LARGE hole along the west bound lane of the Beetham Highway, near the Port-of-Spain lighthouse, yesterday led to miles of traffic along the major highway arteries for several hours. The hole occurred in the same area where a sink-hole developed back in 2012.

Contacted on the issue, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said crews would work into last night, if need be, to have the hole filled and the damaged section repaired to road-worthy conditions. “A WASA (Water and Sewage Authority) line that runs underground...an eight-inch line, sprang a leak and caused the undermining of the roadway,” Minister Sinanan said.



Speaking with Newsday at 3.30 pm, Sinanan confirmed that WASA had turned of water to the area to allow for repairs which were due to start at nine pm and hopefully should be completed by 5 am today. This was also stated in a WASA press release. Sinanan added that his ministry would begin repair work to the highway once WASA completes repairs to the leaking main.



As a result, the Priority Bus Route (PBR) was opened for use by the regular motoring public until six o’clock this morning when standard rules regarding the use of the PBR will resume. Traffic backed up along the west bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway from as far east as the Valsayn intersection and along the north bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway from as far central as the Caroni Bird Sanctuary for several hours.



Motorists who turned on to the Eastern Main Road in an attempt to get to Port-of-Spain also caused major traffic although it was not stand-still. “We asked WASA to stop the work during the day, but they will resume tonight,” Sinanan said yesterday.







