|Saturday, February 18 2017
A LARGE hole along the west bound lane of the Beetham Highway, near the Port-of-Spain lighthouse, yesterday led to miles of traffic along the major highway arteries for several hours. The hole occurred in the same area where a sink-hole developed back in 2012.
Contacted on the issue, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said crews would work into last night, if need be, to have the hole filled and the damaged section repaired to road-worthy conditions. “A WASA (Water and Sewage Authority) line that runs underground...an eight-inch line, sprang a leak and caused the undermining of the roadway,” Minister Sinanan said.
