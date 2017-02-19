A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Lady Gypsy lashes PNM

By Cecily Asson Sunday, February 19 2017

Lady Gypsy dared to sing against the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) before a pro-government crowd at yesterday’s Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando and came out unscathed .

Verse after verse, Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele) knocked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Government for failing “to take care of his own” since coming into office in 2015 .



In her cleverly constructed song “Plight of My People”, Lady Gypsy was able to win over the patrons who even raised placards in support of her going to the “Big Yard”, Queen’s Park Savannah, Portof- Spain, for the Calypso Monarch final at Dimanche Gras on Carnival Sunday night .



Her brother, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, a former arts, culture and community development minister under the People’s Partnership administration, took in her performance from under a tent on stage, cheering her on as she walked off the stage with the crowd still calling for more .



Armed with a bell and her rallying cry of “ring the bell”, wearing a red body suit, Lady Gypsy delivered her song, in which she also apologised for her strong stance against the party .



“Please don’t get me wrong/I am PNM strong and I will stand and defend my party/ but when my pocket dry and empty/everyone is my enemy/All the thing with Carnival village, now calypsonians can’t make a cent/ Great is the PNM/ I go sing that and pay my rent,” she sang. “I want to ring de bell ring/ wake up Mother Theresa/ she might be closer to God than you and me/so please say a prayer for we.” Yesterday, there was a strong showing of women at the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals---19 women fought valiantly against 22 of their male counterparts for a place in the finals on Sunday .



Also giving a good account of herself was Maria Bhola La Caille who would best be remembered for her rib-tickling calypso “I Love You” in 2007 which took her to the “Big Yard.” Back then it was about former PNM labour minister, Larry Achong. Yesterday, La Caille, who once worked in the Office of the President when George Maxwell Richards held the presidency, sang “My First Lady” which poked fun at President Anthony Carmona and his wife Reema .



A woman was dressed in an outfit similar to the one worn by Carmona’s wife at function overseas which caused a stir on social media .



Not to be left out was Heather McIntosh singing “Games” a calypso that detailed the controversy involving gymnasts Thema Williams and Marissa Dick on the way to Rio Olympics last year .



Five young gymnasts from Tots and Tumblers School showed of their skills during the performance much to the delight of the crowd .



Wearing black and silver, Karene Asche singing her social commentary “Caught in the Whirlwind” told young people it was “time to stand up and be counted” and told leaders that “while our nation bleeds/we keep turning our heads away.” Then there was Queen Victoria (The Call to Pray), Marvellous Marva (A Strange Place) Terri Lyons (The Phrase) among the women. Among the men competing in the first half of the programme were former calypso monarch Kurt Allen with his political commentary “My Corn Tree.” Complete with garden boots and fork in hand, Allen who lives in the hills wanted to know who was responsible for the state of the country .



Twenty calypsonians performed in the first half which got going at 12.05 pm yesterday .



Most of the topics placed focus on the state of the nation with its rising crime and violence and black youths going astray. Musi



