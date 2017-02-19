A d v e r t i s e m e n t

MX Prime: Respect our national emblems

Sunday, February 19 2017

SOCA artiste MX Prime (Edghill Thomas) has called for citizens to respect our national emblems after a photo was created re-imagining the Coat of Arms with gyrating women and replacing the national motto with a line from his hit as part of the Ultimate Rejects “Full Extreme”.

The photo, which has been circulating on Facebook, replaces the national birds the scarlet ibis and the cocrico with wining women, the humming birds with the logos for Carib and Stag, the ships of Christopher Columbus with maxi taxis and the motto “together we aspire, together we achieve” with “just hold dem and wuk dem”.



On Friday the National Security Ministry issued a statement in response cautioning citizens not to deface our national emblems.



Yesterday Thomas, speaking during a telephone interview, said he saw the photo and “was not impressed by that at all”.



“At the end of the day we need to respect our national anthem, emblem and instruments. Respect the law of the land,” he said.



Thomas explained that anyone who knows him knows that he would not endorse this type of thing, nor does he endorse the sharing of dead bodies on social media.



He said, however, that this is a society where people are born free and they exercise their freedom.



Asked if he would describe the photo as disrespectful Thomas responded, “we need to be a bit more conscientious”.



“I appreciate how far the song ‘Full Extreme’ has gone, and the Ultimate Rejects family (as well), but at the same point in time we need to be conscious of our country and need to respect the laws of land.” He said for Carnival, people are coming from all over the world and when nationals take things to the extreme “it makes us not look our best”.







