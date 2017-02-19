|
Sunday, February 19 2017
SOCA artiste MX Prime (Edghill Thomas) has called for citizens to respect our national emblems after a photo was created re-imagining the Coat of Arms with gyrating women and replacing the national motto with a line from his hit as part of the Ultimate Rejects “Full Extreme”.
The photo, which has been circulating on Facebook, replaces the national birds the scarlet ibis and the cocrico with wining women, the humming birds with the logos for Carib and Stag, the ships of Christopher Columbus with maxi taxis and the motto “together we aspire, together we achieve” with “just hold dem and wuk dem”.
