Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

TRUMP CALLS ROWLEY

CLINT CHAN TACK Monday, February 20 2017 click on pic to zoom in UNITED States President Donald Trump yesterday spoke with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. According to an article posted at 11.30 am on the Associated Press’ (AP) website, “President Donald Trump plans to speak Sunday with leaders from Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.” The article continued, “ A White House official says Trump will speak to leaders of both countries. The official requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the president’s schedule.” Official confirmation of President Trump’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister Rowley was contained in a statement issued by Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Arlene Gorin George, received by Newsday at 6 pm. The brief statement read, “This afternoon at approximately 4.40 pm, the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had a conversation with the President of the United States of America, Mr Donald Trump.” The statement continued, “The Prime Minister and the President of the United States of America spoke about a number of issues of mutual interest to Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.” Rowley and Trump agreed that both of their administrations, “would continue working together on matters including security and trade.” Yesterday’s statement concluded, “It was acknowledged that both countries have had a close working relationship which will continue to be strengthened.” Rowley is the latest in a group of world leaders who Trump has had direct conversation with since assuming office in January.



On February 17, Trump spoke with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. On February 16, Trump spoke with Argentine President Mauricio Macri. On February 15, Trump had separate phone conversations with South African President Jacob Zuma and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.



The AP article said Trump’s calls to Rowley and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela yesterday, “come on a busy day for Trump.” The AP article said Trump was yesterday interviewing candidates to be his new national security adviser, in the wake of the resignation of Michael Flynn from that post last week. Flynn resigned after revelations emerged that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kisylak, before Trump took office. Trump was also reportedly planning a health care policy meeting yesterday. (See Page A23) CARICOM LOOKS TO TRUMP Trump’s conversation with Rowley comes 24 hours after the Prime Minister returned home from a Caricom Heads of Government Meeting in Guyana. At a news conference at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday, the Prime Minister said Caricom leaders are seeking to approach the Trump Administration in with a view to eliminating the threat posed to regional banking systems as a result of non-compliance with the controversial Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). Rowley said a lobby team is being sought among Caricom leaders to steer the process, which is expected to cost the region some US$240,000.



When the House of Represenatives last sat on February 13, Rowley moved a motion to ensure that the joint select committee (JSC) dealing with the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Bill 2016 would complete its work and report to the House on Thursday.



The bill is crucial to TT being FATCA compliant. The Opposition supported the Prime Minister’s motion.



The House is expected to vote on a motion to approve the JSC’s report on the bill and the bill itself, when it sits from 1.30 pm on Thursday. Newsday understands that once the House approves the report and the bill, the latter would be passed easily in the Senate.



The bill requires a three-fifths majority for passage in the House (25 votes) and in the Senate (19 votes). The Senate last sat on February 14 and has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.



US NOT REPEALING FATCA On February 13, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said his last communication with the US Government indicated that the Trump Administration is not repealing FATCA. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to Trump last month asking whether FATCA would be repealed. On February 2, the Opposition released a blog written by former US diplomat James George Jatras which allegedly supported Persad-Bissessar’s letter to Trump.



Yesterday, Naparima MP Rodney Charles joined Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in condemning Caricom leaders for seeking to lobby the Trump Administration on FATCA. Charles claimed Persad-Bissessar’s act was “courageous” and will not cost taxpayers “a single cent.” Charles also claimed all of FATCA’s implications are unknown. On Saturday, Rowley said Caricom leaders are well aware of all the implications that non-compliance with FATCA will have on the region.



Caricom also underscored the importance of its relations with the US, stating that regional leaders looked forward to continuing the fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with the Trump Administration. The Prime Minister also on Saturday, spoke about TT sporting ambassador Dwight Yorke being blocked from boarding a flight to the US after he was red-flagged by officials in Qatar.



Rowley said people engaging in international travel must be cognisant of new visa laws which were instituted by former US President Barack Obama.



In a statement on January 31, Rowley said, “TT’s unshakeable commitment to combating terrorism and religious extremism in all its forms, cannot be called into question.”



Print