|Monday, February 20 2017
A 16-YEAR-OLD Form Four student of Cunupia High School, who was the main suspect behind an arson attack at the school last October, is now being investigated for threatening the life of a female teacher at the school.
The distressed teacher visited Cunupia Police Station to report the death threat. In October, the student who is a member of a gang, maliciously set fire to the school compound resulting in the principal, staff room, tuck-shop and other rooms being razed. A report on the incident was made to the Cunupia police and another report sent to the Ministry of Education. However, the ministry after reviewing the report, instructed that the student not be expelled and he returned to school in January. According to well-placed sources, the student’s father who is a police officer, has already stated that he cannot control the teenager.
