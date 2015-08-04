A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Student threatens 'Miss' Monday, February 20 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Student threatens ‘Miss’

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, February 20 2017

A 16-YEAR-OLD Form Four student of Cunupia High School, who was the main suspect behind an arson attack at the school last October, is now being investigated for threatening the life of a female teacher at the school.

The distressed teacher visited Cunupia Police Station to report the death threat. In October, the student who is a member of a gang, maliciously set fire to the school compound resulting in the principal, staff room, tuck-shop and other rooms being razed. A report on the incident was made to the Cunupia police and another report sent to the Ministry of Education. However, the ministry after reviewing the report, instructed that the student not be expelled and he returned to school in January. According to well-placed sources, the student’s father who is a police officer, has already stated that he cannot control the teenager.

Teachers have said they are in no position to rehabilitate the youngster.

The schoolboy was one of several students ordered transferred from the Chaguanas North Government School by Minister of Education Anthony Garcia last year for deviant behaviour. This student was transferred to the Cunupia High School and according to reports, the lives of teachers at the school have since become miserable because of his continued deviant behaviour.

According to sources, the student has long unkempt hair and has not been wearing the school uniform when he attends classes. The female teacher who was threatened last week by the student, was in tears at the Cunupia Police Station, as she reported the threat.

Other teachers at the school have also written to the Ministry of Education asking for an invention because they too have had instances of unruly and disrespectful behaviour from the same student. Teachers at the school said if the ministry fails to address the situation, they will be asking for transfers.



