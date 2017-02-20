A d v e r t i s e m e n t

RAVI B vs RAYMOND

Seeta Persad Monday, February 20 2017

A WAR of words between two Chutney superstars could spill over into the courtroom.

This as joint Chutney Soca Monarch Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) yesterday stoutly denied ever wishing death on veteran chutney artiste Raymond Ramnarine of Dil e Nadan fame. The claim was made by Ramnarine after he received a lifetime achievement award at the Chutney Brass show on Saturday at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.



As he accepted the award from President Anthony Carmona, Ramnarine gave thanks to God, his family and his fans for the support throughout the years. It was when he began to perform on stage after, that Ramnarine paused in mid song and said he wanted to tell those present, that another performer earlier at the show, had wished death on him.



“Tonight an artiste wished that I was dead. Envy and hate exists in our industry, sadly. But you know what? I will wish him happiness.



I am saddened by what he said on stage. Instead of applauding my efforts to preserve our culture, he wished I was dead. But in my heart I cannot wish anyone even my worst enemy, death. Let’s pray for this individual. Envy and hate is name of the game,” Ramnarine told the crowd. Speaking with Newsday later, Ramnarine said he was very disappointed and hurt over the comment he attributed to Ravi B, who while performing earlier had said a lifetime achievement award is only given when someone is close to dying. “In a time when there is so much crime and negativity in our country we should be thankful for health and strength,” Ramnarine said.



However, Ravi B took to social media yesterday to deny ever wishing bad or death on anyone and hinted that the matter could reach the courts. “Good morning everyone.



The industry we operate in unfortunately gives rise to misrepresentation of information, things you say (and don’t say) both on and off stage can be misconstrued all in the name of pettiness. “I’ve come to accept that. I do not respond to negativity, it has no place in my mission. That said, let me state that at NO POINT during my performance at Chutney Brass last night did I wish death on any artiste! And I challenge anyone to prove otherwise. Further, the fact that my name is being specifically used, accusing me of such statements is an attack on my brand and character and is currently gaining the attention of my legal team.



“Anyone who has come to truly know me over the years, will know that what I am being accused of is unbecoming of me, it is not who I am. When you are at the top there will always be persons trying to bring you down...it comes with the territory. Twisting of the truth though to seek sympathy for yourself is an all new low,” Ravi B wrote.



Ravi B is the joint Chutney Soca Monarch 2017, with his wildly popular song ‘Budget’ tying with Omadath Maharaj’s equally popular son ‘Ramsingh Sharma’. Both men performed their songs at Chutney Brass and received thunderous applause from the appreciative crowd.



For his part, Chutney Brass promoter Randy Glasgow said that some performers may say things to their rivals, but at the end of the day, all must put the music first. He gave an example of Machel Montano and Ian ‘Bunji’ Garlin, who were being perceived as being musical enemies, but this year, came together to produce the hit song ‘Busshead’.



Glasgow said he will be looking into the matter involving Ravi B and Ramnarine. “It is a competitive industry and I want to appeal to the artistes to work it out for the betterment of the music,” Glasgow said, adding that Ravi B, Ramnarine and chutney will be stronger united than divided.



Apart from the tiff between the two chutney stars, Chutney Brass was a success as the show saw thousands filling Guaracara Park.



Even President Carmona stayed back, after presenting the award to Ramnarine, to party and have a good time while Ramnarine and Dil e Nadan performed. However, members of the band Gayatones and Chutney diva Drupatee Ramgoonai could not perform because of time constraints.



The show started at 9 pm Saturday and ended at 4 am yesterday.



Glasgow said he tried to accommodate all the Chutney bands but there was a delay at the start of the show and this resulted in the final band being left out. “The bands will be financially compensated for their time,” Glasgow said, adding that the bands that were advertised to perform will receive their moneys.







