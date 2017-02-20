A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Chalkie dazzles Calypso Fiesta

Monday, February 20 2017

VETERAN calypsonian Hollis ‘Mighty Chalkdust’ Liverpool, the lone entrant from Kalypso Revue at Calypso Fiesta, dazzled the massive audience at Skinner Park in San Fernando on Saturday and is a major contender come the Calypso Monarch Finals to be held at Dimanche Gras, Carnival Sunday.

Liverpool was one of 15 persons announced to challenge reigning Calypso Monarch Devon Seale at the ‘big yard’, Queen’s Park Savannah.



It was not all smooth sailing for veterans of the calypso art form as two former calypso monarchs received the annual Calypso Fiesta toilet paper wave. However, Chalkie at 75, is still in his musical prime and he dazzled with his hard-hitting song ‘75 cannot go into 14’. In song, he trained his guns on Maha Sabha leader Sat Maharaj over the controversial child marriage issue.



“Long division Sat Maharaj brother; you cyah divide a big number by a small number...because 75 cannot go into 14”, Chalkie sang as the crowd went wild.



Chalkie’s message in song was that a child should not be allowed to marry an older man. Singing since 1967, this will be Chalkie’s 48th visit to a Calypso Monarch finals, testament to his musical longevity.



He has won the competition eight time.



Patrons brought out their toilet paper to wave as seasoned calypsonian and former politician Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters performed when he sand ‘Angry Land.’ “We no longer care and hate is everywhere; angry soul and we are out of control,” Gypsy sang as a sea of toilet paper, held high by the audience, waved in the breeze’. He tried to pacify the crowds by doing an extempo line saying, ‘The best audience no matter where I go...I call Cocoyea my home...why you treating me so?’ Former Calypso Monarch Roderick ‘Chucky’ Gordon also got toilet paper for his song ‘Tell Me Mr Trini’ in which he questioned what the PNM-led government is doing for the people. Former monarch Weston ‘Cro Cro’ Rawlins received a warm reception for his song ‘Final Send Off’, an ode to deceased former prime minister Patrick Manning.



Political commentary and crime were the major topics by many of the 43 performers at the Fiesta, where three so-called reserves were allowed to perform along with the 40 competitors. Of the 15 selected to challenge Seale in the Finals, eight are women. The finalists include: Weston ‘Cro Cro’ Rawlins, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters, Victoria ‘Queen Victoria’ Cooper, Terri Lyons, Sasha Ann Moses, Rondell Donowa, Roderick ‘Chucky’ Gordon, Miguella Simon, Marsha ‘Lady Adana’ Charles, Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Reid, Kurt Allen, Karene Asche, Heather Mc Intosh, Hollis ‘Mighty Chalkdust’ Liverpool and Anthony ‘All Rounder’ Hendrickson.







