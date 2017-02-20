A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Chalkie dazzles Calypso Fiesta Monday, February 20 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Chalkie dazzles Calypso Fiesta

Monday, February 20 2017

VETERAN calypsonian Hollis ‘Mighty Chalkdust’ Liverpool, the lone entrant from Kalypso Revue at Calypso Fiesta, dazzled the massive audience at Skinner Park in San Fernando on Saturday and is a major contender come the Calypso Monarch Finals to be held at Dimanche Gras, Carnival Sunday.

Liverpool was one of 15 persons announced to challenge reigning Calypso Monarch Devon Seale at the ‘big yard’, Queen’s Park Savannah.

It was not all smooth sailing for veterans of the calypso art form as two former calypso monarchs received the annual Calypso Fiesta toilet paper wave. However, Chalkie at 75, is still in his musical prime and he dazzled with his hard-hitting song ‘75 cannot go into 14’. In song, he trained his guns on Maha Sabha leader Sat Maharaj over the controversial child marriage issue.

“Long division Sat Maharaj brother; you cyah divide a big number by a small number...because 75 cannot go into 14”, Chalkie sang as the crowd went wild.

Chalkie’s message in song was that a child should not be allowed to marry an older man. Singing since 1967, this will be Chalkie’s 48th visit to a Calypso Monarch finals, testament to his musical longevity.

He has won the competition eight time.

Patrons brought out their toilet paper to wave as seasoned calypsonian and former politician Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters performed when he sand ‘Angry Land.’ “We no longer care and hate is everywhere; angry soul and we are out of control,” Gypsy sang as a sea of toilet paper, held high by the audience, waved in the breeze’. He tried to pacify the crowds by doing an extempo line saying, ‘The best audience no matter where I go...I call Cocoyea my home...why you treating me so?’ Former Calypso Monarch Roderick ‘Chucky’ Gordon also got toilet paper for his song ‘Tell Me Mr Trini’ in which he questioned what the PNM-led government is doing for the people. Former monarch Weston ‘Cro Cro’ Rawlins received a warm reception for his song ‘Final Send Off’, an ode to deceased former prime minister Patrick Manning.

Political commentary and crime were the major topics by many of the 43 performers at the Fiesta, where three so-called reserves were allowed to perform along with the 40 competitors. Of the 15 selected to challenge Seale in the Finals, eight are women. The finalists include: Weston ‘Cro Cro’ Rawlins, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters, Victoria ‘Queen Victoria’ Cooper, Terri Lyons, Sasha Ann Moses, Rondell Donowa, Roderick ‘Chucky’ Gordon, Miguella Simon, Marsha ‘Lady Adana’ Charles, Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Reid, Kurt Allen, Karene Asche, Heather Mc Intosh, Hollis ‘Mighty Chalkdust’ Liverpool and Anthony ‘All Rounder’ Hendrickson.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • TRUMP CALLS ROWLEY
 • Calypsonians vex with TUCO
 • Lara wants Adams to adopt aggressive approach
 • ‘Fast food’ pan arrangements lack taste
 • Police dogs in the Carnival
 • Lawrence vs De Clou bout postponed till March 26

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.065 sek.