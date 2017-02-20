A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Saints shine at Jnr Panorama finals Monday, February 20 2017
Saints shine at Jnr Panorama finals

Shane Superville Monday, February 20 2017

DESPITE intermittent showers, spirits were not dampened as 12 primary schools, nine secondary schools and 15 non-school bands vied for first place in their respective categories at the National Junior Panorama Finals at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savanna yesterday.

In the Secondary Schools Category, St Francois Girls’ College shot to first place earning 277 points with their rendition of Edwin ‘Crazy’ Ayoung’s ‘Gee Gee Ree’, drawing overwhelming applause from both spectators and judges alike, making this the College’s sixth victory in the secondary school’s category of the competition.

School pan arranger Peter Aleong, who said that this victory was a culmination of hard work, sacrifice and undying support from the part of students, parents and teachers. Principal Jennifer Gittens said that she was thoroughly satisfied with the girls’ performance and lauded the arrangers and collaborating teachers who together with performers made this victory possible.

“There really is no better feeling that this sense of accomplishment, I know all of the girls put their hearts and souls into this particular performance and sacrificed time into perfecting their skill at all hours of the day. Parents also provided invaluable support in ensuring that the students give their all for this moment. I’m very proud.” Not far behind, Trinity College East secured second place with 266 points from a spirited performance of Rodney ‘Benjai’ LeBlanc’s ‘Come Out to Play’, which earned them uproarious cheers from the crowd, while defending champs St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph fell to third place with a score of 259 points.

The duo of Providence Girl’s Catholic School and Queen’s Royal College followed close behind with 255 points at fourth place with a moving performance of Kees Diefenthaller’s ‘My People’.

Despite a spirited attempt, the joint efforts of St. Mary’s College and St. Joseph’s Convent Port-of- Spain failed to impress judges and fell to fifth place with 251 points.

Earlier that day, in the Primary School’s category, St Margaret’s Boys’ Anglican School Steel Orchestra stole the show securing their first place spot with 277 points with their rendition of ‘Different Me’. Another Saint, St Paul’s Anglican School copped second place with 274 points with a lively rendition of Bally’s ‘Party Time Again’ and St Mary’s Government delivered a moving interpretation of David Rudder’s ‘Ganges meets the Nile’, for third.

St Mary’s Government School Principal Feroze Khan said that while he was disappointed that the students did not manage to finish first, he was thoroughly satisfied with their perfrmance adding that the message behind the performance transcends any award or competition.

“The song selected was really meant to bring our student population together through music and even though we did not come first or second I think we all left here winners as we can show that despite racial boundaries we can still get together and have a good time.”



