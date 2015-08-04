A d v e r t i s e m e n t

COME SEE ME

CLINT CHAN TACK Tuesday, February 21 2017

click on pic to zoom in

ONE DAY after speaking with him on the telephone, United States President Donald Trump yesterday invited Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to meet with him in Washington DC.

According to an article on the Associated Press (AP) website, “President Donald Trump discussed what the White House calls ‘shared priorities’ in phone calls to the leaders of Panama and the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago.” An AP story posted at 11.30 am on Sunday, indicated that Trump planned to hold separate telephone conversations with Rowley and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela.



Yesterday’s AP article concluded, “Trump invited both leaders to visit Washington DC, in the coming months.” Rowley is scheduled to pay state visits to China and Chile this year. Commenting on what “shared priorities” Rowley and Trump should discuss, whenever they meet, former national security minister Gary Griffith identified security as a major issue.



Griffith said this country is a signatory to United Nations Resolution 2178 which deals with countries affected by foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs).



This resolution caters for information sharing in real time, between law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions regarding FTFs and other terrorist activities.



Griffith said this is an area TT and the US need to collaborate closely on, “given what is happening these days.” He said border security is another area which TT and the US should collaborate on.



Griffith recalled that when he was in office, he was in the process of obtaining advice from the US regarding a ‘maritime wall’ as a measure to bolster this country’s border security.



FATCA FACTOR Former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas stated, “I would like to assume that FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) formed part of the discussion (on Sunday between Rowley and Trump).



Noting that Caricom leaders have expressed concern about FATCA, Dumas said Rowley would not have the authority to take a Caricom position on FATCA but would have to discuss it with his regional counterparts.



He suggested that if it were possible, Rowley could be accompanied to the meeting by Guyanese President David Granger who is the current Caricom chairman.



Dumas said this would allow Trump “to kill two birds with one stone” but this was Trump’s call. At a news conference on Saturday, Rowley said Caricom leaders are seeking to approach the Trump Administration with a view to eliminating the threat posed to regional banking systems as a result of non-compliance with FATCA.



Dumas agreed with Griffith that security should feature in the talks but observed that apart from a bilateral dimension, security from a Caricom perspective also needs to be examined.



Rowley has responsibility within Caricom’s quasi-Cabinet for security. Dumas also said investment and energy are two other issues which both leaders should discuss.



He stated that with the US set to become a producer of shale oil and gas, this would affect this country’s energy exports.



Former trade minister Mariano Browne said he did not know whether FATCA could be raised in any discussions between Rowley and Trump.



Browne explained that even if it did, this was a matter that is “subject to internal US policy.” He noted that the Trump Administration is already looking at a tax package of its own.



Browne opined that given energy developments in the US, TT finds itself on a bit of “a sticky wicket.” He also said TT would have to carefully weigh those developments as it pursues its own energy initiatives with Venezuela.



TT’S EMINENT POSITION Political analyst Indera Sagewan- Alli yesterday observed that Trump’s call to Dr Rowley was based on the view that Trinidad and Tobago is viewed as the regional leader of the CARICOM region. She said Trump may seek to establish closer ties with countries deemed as leaders within certain blocs of nations.



“He is looking at the world, the blocs that the world is comprised of, he is looking at the strategic locations of countries and he’s reaching out to those countries he feels are power brokers in their respective areas.



“So in that context it’s not surprising it would be Trinidad and Tobago, because TT is the largest economy in CARICOM, from a perspective of development, in terms of our exports, oil and gas sector, from all of these perspectives-Trinidad and Tobago is the kind of Mecca of the region,” she said.



“Also we are strategically located between Latin America, that Spanish speaking bloc of the world, and the United States and our capacity in terms of the English speaking bridge, I think would be very significant to any President,” she added.



However, she noted that the number one priority for the US President was the issue of security and that Trinidad and Tobago had recently featured in the US media as being a “source of terrorism.” “We must put in context this report which was carried in the American press of Trinidad and Tobago being a source of terrorism, so we can’t dismiss that,” she said, adding, “we have to put that into context of the significant clamping down the Trump Administration is doing from its perspective of allowing who they perceive as terrorists, who they perceive as threats coming into the country.” CHAMBERS PLEASED The telephone call has been viewed by heads of two business chambers as “positive” as the chamber heads expressed hope that US assistance in the fight against crime rate had been sought by Rowley.



he United States.” Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Richie Sookhai said the call from the US President can be viewed as “something positive” as the US deems TT as an “important ally in terms of helping towards security and trade in the Caribbean.” “We do hope that they can strengthen ties once more and we hope the Prime Minister takes the opportunity to ask the US Government for potential help in our burgeoning crime situation which is getting out of control,” Sookhai said.



Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce (PDCC) president Shiva Roopnarine agred, saying the issue of border strengthening should have been a major talking point given this country strategic location to South America.



“It’s interesting that he called, it’s a positive note and we hope that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago would take advantage of the situation and seek whatever assistance that he can get from the US to help bring us out of this recession and whatever assistance we can get to control the crime situation,” Roopnarine said.



(Additional reporting by RICHARDSON DHALAI)



