WPC, son survive bandit attack

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, February 21 2017

SWIFT, decisive action by police, responding to a call for help from an off-duty police officer who along with her son, had just be abducted by armed bandits, led to the arrest of a San Juan man and arrest warrants for two other suspects.

The Woman Police Constable (WPC) and her four-year-old son escaped when the bandits’ car crashed into a light pole in Cunaripo late on Sunday night.



According to reports, WPC Natasha Coyah, 26, of Sangre Grande left home with her son to visit a male friend in Tunapuna. In the evening, mother and son left Tunapuna en route to their home, when it is believed, the bandits followed her.



When WPC Coyah arrived outside her house at 10 pm, three armed men pounced on her and forced her into the house.



The men ransacked the house and seized a quantity of items before forcing the frightened officer and her son into their (the bandits) Nissan Tiida car which then sped off to an unknown destination. In the Cunaripo district, the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed into a light pole.



The bandits abandoned the car and ran off in different directions.



WPC Coyah sought assistance from a resident and a call was made to the police. A combined party of officers from both Eastern and Northern Divisions, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surujdeen Persad swung into action and a 29-year-old man from San Juan was arrested.



During intense interrogation, Newsday was told, investigators received key information regarding the other two suspects and arrests warrants are expected to be taken out for them soon. Mother and son were taken to a health facility shortly after the ordeal for treatment.



WPC Coyah told investigators that she prayed for herself and her son while in the bandits’ car as she did not know what was to become of them. She is expected to receive counselling from the Victims and Witness Support Unit of the TT Police Service.



The suspect is expected to be placed on an Identification Parade this week. Fingerprint experts have since ‘dusted’ the crashed getaway car and WPC Coyah’s house for evidence.



Investigations are continuing.







