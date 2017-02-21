A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Schoolboy suffers memory loss after beating

Tuesday, February 21 2017

JUST two weeks after a 14-yearold student was knocked unconscious during a beating by another student at the school compound, he is still unable to remember the names and faces of his classmates, teachers, friends and many other personal details of his life.

Doctors said the teenager, Dario Persad of Williamsville, suffered severe memory loss and spinal injuries as a result of the impact of the blow to his head. The attack, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the teenager being slammed to a board inside the classroom of the San Fernando West Secondary School by another student on February 7. The video also shows Persad falling to the ground after he was slammed against the board. Persad was unresponsive.



Emergency Health Services were contacted and the teenager was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated. Persad was kept overnight for treatment at the hospital. Speaking to Newsday yesterday at the family’s home, Persad’s grandmother Bina Pancham, said the parents of the boy allegedly involved in the attack had made arrangements and paid for Persad to obtain a CT scan. She said the results showed that “everything was normal”



Pancham said the family decided to perform another CT scan privately and the results showed that Persad suffered swelling in the brain which is causing memory loss. “He was also getting a lot of pain to his back and the doctors, after examining my grandson, showed that there was also spinal injury.” Pancham said she would always see and hear of reports of fights at schools but never knew her grandson would become a victim. “I have watched the video many times. It is a straight case of bullying and my grandson was the one to suffer. He is now like a baby, he cannot remember many things and we now have to tell him everything about himself. It is really sad to know what our family is going through.” Persad is also a player for the South Zone Under-15 cricket team. Pancham said the family continues to pray for the teenager’s full recovery. “Doctors said once the swelling in his brain is reduced he would be able to regain his memory, but the doctor is not certain how long this would take. Imagine he did not even recognise me and he did not know he has a brother.” She said the family is also considering legal action. The other pupil involved in the attack was suspended from school for one week and has now returned to school. Education officials are expected to meet with Persad’s parents today at the Ministry of Education’s San Fernando office.







