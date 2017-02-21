A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Williams: Interfaith services intended to motivate officers

Tuesday, February 21 2017

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams says the interfaith services being hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) are meant to motivate officers and are not to be construed as an appeal for divine intervention in dealing with crime.

“We are targeting the police so that we can lift their motivation further to inspire them to do even more for the country than they are already doing knowing for a fact the majority of citizens believe in a supreme being,” Williams said. He was speaking at a special media conference at the Police Administration Building, at the corner of Edward and Sackville Streets, Port-of-Spain.



Williams sought to clarify statements he made at one the recent services.



He said the TTPS has recognised, over the years, that TT has been challenged with violent crime and they have seen an upward trend from 2000 hitting “an all-time high in murders with 547.” Williams said, “While in 2011 we saw a dip with the State of Emergency where the country had recorded 302 murders, we have had what we would call a consistency in the area of 400 and upward.” He said it is critical for the police as an organisation to do everything possible to ensure that they can impact the state of violent crime.



“And that is why every time I speak, I reach out to the citizens of this land with the message that we all have a part to play, no matter how small.



All the small contributions can add up to that big positive contribution that we are seeking.” Williams said the TTPS has set about in 2017 to take the lead in a form of engagement because they have clearly recognised that there is more that is needed in causing that change that the citizens of the nation are seeking.



“While single-handedly we may not be able to effectively bring the change that the citizens do in fact want, we believe with the support of the citizens of this land acting in a positive manner, we can achieve that change.” He continued, “It is in that context at this point in time we are engaging in a series of inter-faith services in all nine police divisions and it is well intended to make sure that we can bring on board the support of the various religious groupings and representatives to pray with us, seeking to have a level of intervention in the business of policing and policing this country ensuring that we can achieve finally that drop in violent crimes.”



