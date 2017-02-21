A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Teen reported missing

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Friday last in Tacarigua. According to a TT Police Service release, Jenelle Baptist was last seen leaving St Mary’s Children’s Home to go to the Civilian Conservation Corps at Mausica, on Friday last. She was reported missing at about 8.30 pm, by Arlene Collins, a social worker at the Home.

Baptist was described as being five foot, four inches tall, with a brown complexion.



She has a round face, long braided hair and wears glasses.



She is of African descent.



She was last seen wearing her Civilian Conservation Corps uniform – an orang tee-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.



In a separate incident, a 12-year-old Port-of-Spain boy who was reported missing has been returned to his parents after it was discovered he had gone to a party.



Jonathan Joseph, 12, was reported missing on Friday last. He had reportedly gone to a nearby shop before the report was made.



However he was returned to his father on Sunday. When asked of his whereabouts, he told his parents that he had gone to a Carnival party, then spent Friday and Saturday night at the home of close relatives.







