|Tuesday, February 21 2017
POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Friday last in Tacarigua. According to a TT Police Service release, Jenelle Baptist was last seen leaving St Mary’s Children’s Home to go to the Civilian Conservation Corps at Mausica, on Friday last. She was reported missing at about 8.30 pm, by Arlene Collins, a social worker at the Home.
Baptist was described as being five foot, four inches tall, with a brown complexion.
