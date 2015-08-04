A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Queen Shervonne

JOAN RAMPERSAD Tuesday, February 21 2017

SHERVONNE Rodney of Arima Central Secondary, beat out 15 other competitors to capture the National Junior Calypso Monarch title with her song ‘Misconception’ at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

The song was a message to parents to not put children under strain to be what they (the parents) want them to be, but rather, support the child’s career choice. The song was written by calypsonian Brian London, with Rodney saying she identified with its theme. The 19-year-old, the eldest in the competition said it was pure coincidence.



“I loved the song a lot because my mother wants me to be a doctor but I want to go in the Coast Guard. She insists that I go and do medicine but I want to go in the Coast Guard...so we’re always bickering.” Describing the feeling on being announced the winner, Rodney said: “I was overwhelmed.



I can’t believe I won.



Thank God. The preparation was very stressful.” Placing second was 2016 monarch Sharissa Camejo of Holy Name Convent, PoS, who sang ‘Progress Again’, a follow up to King Austin’s immortal ‘Progress’ and spoke of the loss of human and family values to technology.



Camejo questioned progress at what price? It was a very moving rendition and many in the audience thought she would retain the crown. After the result, Camejo showed her class as she was humble despite losing her crown.



“Congrats and full praise to Shervonne. I feel so happy because I came in the top three and that in itself is amazing,” the well-spoken youngster said. Another competitor who won the hearts of the audience was third placed Deslie Julien of St Mary’s College, with his offering ‘The Writers of Tomorrow’.



The song knocked artistes who buy songs to sing instead of composing themselves. In song, Julien said it was like an automatic calypso machine where one can get compositions from the likes of Gregory Ballantyne, Christophe Grant and Brian London...



for a price. He suggested to his fellow juniors to take advice from the late Lord Pretender (Aldric Farrell) and “take up the pen.” Somewhat disappointed, Julien said after the results: “This is my third year placing in the top three so I’m calm, looking forward to next year obviously, that is my feeling right now. I was confident that I had it in the bag this time, but obviously the other competitors were better than me on the day, and I congratulate them of course.” A solid performance also came from Caryn Mc Carthy of Arima Central Secondary, who sang ‘Just a Name to place fourth’, while Moruga Secondary student Nicholas Lucas placed fifth with ‘The Crisis’. Full results:





1..... Shervonne Rodney............... Arima Central Secondary.............Misconception

2..... Sharissa Camejo.................. Holy Name Convent, PoS.............Progress Again

3..... Deslie Julien......................... St Mary’s College..........................The Writers of Tomorrow

4..... Caryn Mc Carthy................... Arima Central Secondary.............Just a Name

5..... Nicholas Lucas..................... Moruga Secondary.......................The Crisis.

6..... Jalan Maughn....................... St Patrick’s Boys RC.....................Power of Prayer

7..... Christian Mendez.................. Fatima College..............................Take pan To the World

8..... Catherine K. Chandler.......... Holy Faith Convent, Penal............Real Man

9..... Rivaldo London..................... Iere High.......................................Trinbago Youths Rise

10... Duane Ta’Zyah O’Connor..... St Mary’s College..........................This is My Home

11.... Kevan Calliste....................... St Benedict’s College....................Thank You

12... Naomi Sinnette..................... Bishop Centenary College............School Days are for Studies

13... Adana Dardaine.................... Sangre Grande

..................................................... Educational Institute.....................For a Worthy Cause

14...A’Janae King Fraser............. Arima Girls’ RC.............................A Royal Miss Out

15... Kurlise Jada Bentham........... Sacred Heart Girls’........................The Family Unit

16... Renaldo Alleyne Noreiga...... St Mary’s College..........................The U Turn of a Man