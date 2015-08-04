A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Trump, Rowley talked crime, terrorism Wednesday, February 22 2017
Trump, Rowley talked crime, terrorism

CLINT CHAN TACK Wednesday, February 22 2017

CRIME and terrorism were two of the issues United States President Donald Trump raised with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, when they spoke on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a readout of Trump’s telephone conversation which was released yesterday by the Office of the Press Secretary at the White House.

The readout stated, “President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago to facilitate cooperation on shared priorities.” The readout continued that Rowley and Trump, “reaffirmed the strong security partnership and agreed to continue close coordination in the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime.” The readout concluded by stating, “President Trump invited Prime Minster Rowley to visit Washington, DC, in the coming months.” This readout confirmed an Associated Press (AP) article on Monday which indicated Trump’s invitation to Rowley to meet with him.

On Sunday, another AP article said Trump would be calling Rowley on Sunday. That article was confirmed by a brief statement issued on Sunday by Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Arlene Gorin George.

That statement said Rowley and Trump spoke at 4.40 pm about, “a number of issues of mutual interest to Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.” Rowley and Trump agreed that both of their administrations, “would continue working together on matters including security and trade.” That statement concluded, “It was acknowledged that both countries have had a close working relationship which will continue to be strengthened.” In a statement on January 31, Rowley said, “TT’s unshakeable commitment to combating terrorism and religious extremism in all its forms, cannot be called into question.” Rowley made that statement in response to a claim at that time from US Navy Petty Officer Malcolm Nance that TT was among a group of countries which had more terrorists than seven predominantly Muslim countries, whose citizens have been banned by Trump from entering the US.

A federal appeals panel earlier this month unanimously rejected President Trump’s bid to reinstate his ban on travel into the US from those countries (Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia).

On Monday, former national security minister Gary Griffith, former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas, political/economic analyst Indera Sagewan Alli, Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Richie Sookhai and Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce president Shiva Roopnarine all identified crime and security as issues which Rowley and Trump should discuss.

Dumas also suggested that the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) should also feature in Rowley’s meeting with Trump.

On Saturday, Rowley said Caricom leaders are seeking to approach the Trump Administration with a view to eliminating the threat posed to regional banking systems as a result of non-compliance with FATCA.

The House of Representatives sits on Thursday from 2.30 pm to debate a motion to approve a joint select committee (JSC) report on the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Bill 2016 (which is critical for TT being FATCA compliant) and the bill itself.



