A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Blackman’s funeral may be on Carnival Friday Wednesday, February 22 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Blackman’s funeral may be on Carnival Friday

Melissa Doughty Wednesday, February 22 2017

CLAUDETTE Blackman, wife of late calypsonian, Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman, is tentatively expected to be buried on Carnival Friday. Although her funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised as some children and other relatives are expected to come from abroad.

The family has tentatively given the date for the funeral as February 24. Blackman died on February 20 at 9am due to cancer.

Blackman grew up in Rankine Street, San Fernando and so the funeral is also expected to take place south side.

Blackman married Ras Shorty I in 1964 and had 14 children among them singers Abbi Blackman, Nehilet Blackman, Isaac Blackman and Sheldon Blackman.

Granddaughter, Nailah Blackman has entered the local mainstream music market with her single, Workout done with Kees Dieffenthaller.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • PAY UP AMIGO
 • Shortage of stickers
 • TUCO bows to Lady Gypsy
 • Judge to decide Bakr claim
 • Joiner, 35, shot dead in Arima
 • Love and unity at Machel Monday

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.072 sek.