|Wednesday, February 22 2017
CLAUDETTE Blackman, wife of late calypsonian, Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman, is tentatively expected to be buried on Carnival Friday. Although her funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised as some children and other relatives are expected to come from abroad.
The family has tentatively given the date for the funeral as February 24. Blackman died on February 20 at 9am due to cancer.
