Blackman’s funeral may be on Carnival Friday

Melissa Doughty Wednesday, February 22 2017

CLAUDETTE Blackman, wife of late calypsonian, Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman, is tentatively expected to be buried on Carnival Friday. Although her funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised as some children and other relatives are expected to come from abroad.

The family has tentatively given the date for the funeral as February 24. Blackman died on February 20 at 9am due to cancer.



Blackman grew up in Rankine Street, San Fernando and so the funeral is also expected to take place south side.



Blackman married Ras Shorty I in 1964 and had 14 children among them singers Abbi Blackman, Nehilet Blackman, Isaac Blackman and Sheldon Blackman.



Granddaughter, Nailah Blackman has entered the local mainstream music market with her single, Workout done with Kees Dieffenthaller.







