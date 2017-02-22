A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Dad: Please let my daughter come home

Wednesday, February 22 2017

MORE than a month has passed since 14-year-old Gillian Lopez went missing and her worried father is pleading for her to be returned to her family.

“My daughter is sick,” said Gregory Lopez, a father of three. “We need to get her back home. Please, whoever has her, let my daughter come home.” Lopez told Newsday that his daughter suffers with a heart condition and asthma. She went missing from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC) on January 20. He said since her disappearance, she has been in contact with him, but for the past days, all calls have ended.



Gillian suffered a seizure at her Valencia home and was taken to the Arima District Hospital, then to the EW MSC where she was warded for observation.



On January 20, officials at the hospital reported to St Joseph police that she was missing from her ward. Newsday understands that nurses noticed louvres in the ward had been removed.



Her father, who lives in North Carolina, USA was informed of her being hospitalised but when he arrived in Trinidad, she had already gone missing from the hospital. Anyone knowing of Gillian’s whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station, or family members at 470-8785 or 736-5729.







