A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Dad: Please let my daughter come home Wednesday, February 22 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Dad: Please let my daughter come home

Wednesday, February 22 2017

MORE than a month has passed since 14-year-old Gillian Lopez went missing and her worried father is pleading for her to be returned to her family.

“My daughter is sick,” said Gregory Lopez, a father of three. “We need to get her back home. Please, whoever has her, let my daughter come home.” Lopez told Newsday that his daughter suffers with a heart condition and asthma. She went missing from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC) on January 20. He said since her disappearance, she has been in contact with him, but for the past days, all calls have ended.

Gillian suffered a seizure at her Valencia home and was taken to the Arima District Hospital, then to the EW MSC where she was warded for observation.

On January 20, officials at the hospital reported to St Joseph police that she was missing from her ward. Newsday understands that nurses noticed louvres in the ward had been removed.

Her father, who lives in North Carolina, USA was informed of her being hospitalised but when he arrived in Trinidad, she had already gone missing from the hospital. Anyone knowing of Gillian’s whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station, or family members at 470-8785 or 736-5729.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • PAY UP AMIGO
 • Shortage of stickers
 • TUCO bows to Lady Gypsy
 • Judge to decide Bakr claim
 • Joiner, 35, shot dead in Arima
 • Love and unity at Machel Monday

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.074 sek.