|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Wednesday, February 22 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
MORE than a month has passed since 14-year-old Gillian Lopez went missing and her worried father is pleading for her to be returned to her family.
“My daughter is sick,” said Gregory Lopez, a father of three. “We need to get her back home. Please, whoever has her, let my daughter come home.” Lopez told Newsday that his daughter suffers with a heart condition and asthma. She went missing from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC) on January 20. He said since her disappearance, she has been in contact with him, but for the past days, all calls have ended.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.074 sek.