Brian London ready to sue

JADA LOUTOO Thursday, February 23 2017

ANOTHER calypsonian has threatened to take TUCO to court after he failed to place in Sunday’s Calypso Monarch finals. One-time South Calypso Monarch Brian London of Khan Street, Fyzabad, is claiming he was penalised four marks because he performed two minutes past the nine minutes stipulated by TUCO and is demanding to be placed in the finals.

London’s lawyer Keith Scotland, in a pre-action letter to TUCO, accused the organisation of breaching its own rules and has threatened to take the matter to court if TUCO does not respond to his demands.



Scotland said that in the odd 12 years his client has been performing in the competition, there has never been any mention of the timing of contestants on stage for the semi-final round.



London performed in position four at Calypso Fiesta last Saturday at Skinner Park, San Fernando. He said he objected after being told of the time stipulation at a meeting with TUCO on February 17. London said he was told by a member of TUCO’s adjudication committee that while there would be a clock at the venue, there would be no timing of contestants.



Scotland said that at the end of the competition, the Master Score Sheet revealed that London placed 17th which excluded him from competing in Sunday’s final. He said the score sheet showed he was penalised four marks for exceeding the time limit.



London’s score was 385 on the master sheet but in the individual judges sheet, his score was 389.



“This would have caused him to tie with two other contestants, namely Anthony Hendrickson (All Rounder) and Lynette Steele (Lady Gypsy) both finalists,” Scotland said.



Scotland said the situation with London was untenable and according to TUCO’s tie-breaker rules, as stated in Clause 3.3, reliance would have to be placed on the reserved judge’s score to determine which contestant out of the three who tied would ultimately be contender in the final competition.







