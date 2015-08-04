|
Thursday, February 23 2017
ANOTHER calypsonian has threatened to take TUCO to court after he failed to place in Sunday’s Calypso Monarch finals. One-time South Calypso Monarch Brian London of Khan Street, Fyzabad, is claiming he was penalised four marks because he performed two minutes past the nine minutes stipulated by TUCO and is demanding to be placed in the finals.
London’s lawyer Keith Scotland, in a pre-action letter to TUCO, accused the organisation of breaching its own rules and has threatened to take the matter to court if TUCO does not respond to his demands.
