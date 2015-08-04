|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Thursday, February 23 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
A WEEK after suffering the ignominy of being denied access to a flight from Qatar to the United States due to visa issues, former Trinidad and Tobago football team captain Dwight Yorke stepped into the boxing ring, at Brian Lara’s residence, Lady Chancellor Hill, St Ann’s, during the Tuesday Night Boxing At The Castle event.
And, in a pleasant surprise, his opponent who was decked out in a suit and tie with a blond wig, was his close friend and legendary cricketer Lara, who was portraying the President of the United States Donald Trump.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.058 sek.