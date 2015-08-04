A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Yorke, Lara square off

JOEL BAILEY Thursday, February 23 2017

A WEEK after suffering the ignominy of being denied access to a flight from Qatar to the United States due to visa issues, former Trinidad and Tobago football team captain Dwight Yorke stepped into the boxing ring, at Brian Lara’s residence, Lady Chancellor Hill, St Ann’s, during the Tuesday Night Boxing At The Castle event.

And, in a pleasant surprise, his opponent who was decked out in a suit and tie with a blond wig, was his close friend and legendary cricketer Lara, who was portraying the President of the United States Donald Trump.



Yorke, using red gloves, was confronted in the ring by a fleet-footed Lara, who wore black gloves, and Yorke was made to fend for himself during the 30-second ‘bout’ as Lara threw a few blows at the upper body of the former Aston Villa and Manchester United star.



Much has been made about the friendship between Yorke, Lara and the “Little Magician”, ex-national skipper and midfield ace Russell Latapy, who was dressed as an immigration officer and served as the referee for the ‘fight’.







