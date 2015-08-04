A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Yorke, Lara square off Thursday, February 23 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Yorke, Lara square off

JOEL BAILEY Thursday, February 23 2017

A WEEK after suffering the ignominy of being denied access to a flight from Qatar to the United States due to visa issues, former Trinidad and Tobago football team captain Dwight Yorke stepped into the boxing ring, at Brian Lara’s residence, Lady Chancellor Hill, St Ann’s, during the Tuesday Night Boxing At The Castle event.

And, in a pleasant surprise, his opponent who was decked out in a suit and tie with a blond wig, was his close friend and legendary cricketer Lara, who was portraying the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Yorke, using red gloves, was confronted in the ring by a fleet-footed Lara, who wore black gloves, and Yorke was made to fend for himself during the 30-second ‘bout’ as Lara threw a few blows at the upper body of the former Aston Villa and Manchester United star.

Much has been made about the friendship between Yorke, Lara and the “Little Magician”, ex-national skipper and midfield ace Russell Latapy, who was dressed as an immigration officer and served as the referee for the ‘fight’.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • WE’LL TAKE JUSTICE
 • Yorke, Lara square off
 • Verna actions most revealing
 • One shot dead, another wounded
 • Paparazzi cops King, Queen of Carnival
 • First Citizens Sports Awards on March 17

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.058 sek.