A d v e r t i s e m e n t

FATCA passed

SEAN DOUGLAS Friday, February 24 2017

IN A RARE show of unity, all Government and Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) voted as one to pass the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) Bill, with amendments, after months of bipartisan wrangling and bad-blood amid the possibility of this country being blacklisted by the United States.

At 7.48 pm, the Bill was read a third time and during division, all 39 MPs present voted ‘aye’. Debate ended earlier than speculated and with a more consensual result than opening speeches had initially suggested.



After 20 minutes tidying up the bill in committee stage, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had to twice prod Finance Minister Colm Imbert to propose the bill’s third reading, leading Moonilal to quip that he (the minister) wasn’t prepared for the support. “I finally beg to move,” said a clearly relieved Imbert.



After postponing the vote for ten days since the previous sitting, a hint at an early conclusion yesterday was seen when the big guns on both sides dominated the debate from early on.



Those speaking were Finance Minister Imbert, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie and Imbert wrapping up.



The result came even amidst Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene Mc Donald’s cross floor banter to the Opposition inviting them to go to watch last night’s Extemporama Competition and amid House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis later on asking Persad-Bissessar, “if you really want to come here” on Carnival Friday (today) for February’s Private Members Day. At about 6.15 pm, Moonilal saw no compromise between each side and urged the Government to take the vote.



However, Rowley, Tewarie and Imbert gave speeches to work towards consensus.



Rowley refuted Opposition talk about US dominance over TT as “hooey”, declaring, “It’s now 6.45 (pm). The time has come. I’ll take my seat” Tewarie signalled consensus by saying Imbert had acceded to Persad- Bissessar’s amendment, for the line minister to make regulations subject to Parliament’s negative resolution.



He declared, “The bill we have before us today is very much a UNC version of this FATCA Bill”. The House resumes on March 3 at 1.30 pm to do the controversial Marriage (Amendment) Bill and Procurement Bill.







