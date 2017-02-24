A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Twenty-two vie for Soca supremacy at the ISM finals Friday, February 24 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Twenty-two vie for Soca supremacy at the ISM finals

Friday, February 24 2017

REIGNING SOCA Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis will defend his title against 21 other Soca artistes tonight at the International Soca Monarch (ISM) competition, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain.

This is the competition’s 25th year and it promises to be a grand show, with many first-time finalists.

One artiste, Asten Isaac said he and his team would put on a “very tight and very well rounded” performance of his song, “Rum Friend”.

He added that it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase his talent as a performer.

“People know about my writing skills over the years and my efforts in the Calypso fraternity and the success that I’ve achieved there. I think in the soca platform there is additional room to expand beyond the shores so, I’m looking forward to the opportunity and grasping it with both arms,” Isaac told Newsday.

Another first timer, Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of the late great Ras Shorty I, will be performing her song, “Workout”. She said it was a lot of preparation in a short space of time for the finals but she feels confident she will put on a great show. “I’m just excited to perform and be part of the whole experience that is Soca Monarch.” Some of the Soca Monarch veterans competing tonight include Iwer George, Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry, Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Patrice Roberts and Ravi B.

Regional artistes are also in the line-up including St Lucia’s Teddyson John, Antigua’s Tanzania “Tizzy” Sebastian , Damian Marvay and Peter Ram out of Barbados and Jamaica’s Linky First (Jason Henriques).

The winner will receive $500,000; 50 percent less than the 2016 winner received because of a sharp cut in Government’s allocation to the event.

Similarly, the second place prize is $250,000 compared to last year’s $750,000 while the third place prize is $150,000 compared to $500,000 in 2016.

Those who place fourth to 22nd will receive $50,000 as compared to last year’s $100,000. There has also been a reduction in the prize money for the Carib Breakout artiste from $100,000 to $50,000.

ISM organiser, Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF), said in an effort to ensure the maximum prize earnings for all finalists, it acquired additional funding to enhance the 2017 prize disbursements.

CPF Chairman and CEO, Peter Scoon, told Newsday they were able to acquire additional money through a corporate sponsor. When asked to name the sponsor, he said they wanted to remain anonymous.

“At the end of the day, the cultural product of Carnival, soca and calypso is important and it needs to be preserved and it needs to be invested in. It’s one of the true tourism products that we have and it can help pull us out of a recession,” he said.

About the show tonight, Scoon said he expects the artistes to do their best as always. The competition is expected to begin at 10 pm.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • FYA EMPRESS IN FINALS
 • You are your own mentor
 • TV host Alexander in court on assault charges
 • Top cop: Don’t pee in public
 • Twenty-two vie for Soca supremacy at the ISM finals
 • Schools to showcase old time mas today

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.067 sek.