Twenty-two vie for Soca supremacy at the ISM finals

Friday, February 24 2017

REIGNING SOCA Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis will defend his title against 21 other Soca artistes tonight at the International Soca Monarch (ISM) competition, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain.

This is the competition’s 25th year and it promises to be a grand show, with many first-time finalists.



One artiste, Asten Isaac said he and his team would put on a “very tight and very well rounded” performance of his song, “Rum Friend”.



He added that it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase his talent as a performer.



“People know about my writing skills over the years and my efforts in the Calypso fraternity and the success that I’ve achieved there. I think in the soca platform there is additional room to expand beyond the shores so, I’m looking forward to the opportunity and grasping it with both arms,” Isaac told Newsday.



Another first timer, Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of the late great Ras Shorty I, will be performing her song, “Workout”. She said it was a lot of preparation in a short space of time for the finals but she feels confident she will put on a great show. “I’m just excited to perform and be part of the whole experience that is Soca Monarch.” Some of the Soca Monarch veterans competing tonight include Iwer George, Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry, Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Patrice Roberts and Ravi B.



Regional artistes are also in the line-up including St Lucia’s Teddyson John, Antigua’s Tanzania “Tizzy” Sebastian , Damian Marvay and Peter Ram out of Barbados and Jamaica’s Linky First (Jason Henriques).



The winner will receive $500,000; 50 percent less than the 2016 winner received because of a sharp cut in Government’s allocation to the event.



Similarly, the second place prize is $250,000 compared to last year’s $750,000 while the third place prize is $150,000 compared to $500,000 in 2016.



Those who place fourth to 22nd will receive $50,000 as compared to last year’s $100,000. There has also been a reduction in the prize money for the Carib Breakout artiste from $100,000 to $50,000.



ISM organiser, Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF), said in an effort to ensure the maximum prize earnings for all finalists, it acquired additional funding to enhance the 2017 prize disbursements.



CPF Chairman and CEO, Peter Scoon, told Newsday they were able to acquire additional money through a corporate sponsor. When asked to name the sponsor, he said they wanted to remain anonymous.



“At the end of the day, the cultural product of Carnival, soca and calypso is important and it needs to be preserved and it needs to be invested in. It’s one of the true tourism products that we have and it can help pull us out of a recession,” he said.



About the show tonight, Scoon said he expects the artistes to do their best as always. The competition is expected to begin at 10 pm.







