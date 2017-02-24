A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Selwyn John crowned King of the Rock

Cecily Asson Friday, February 24 2017

THE large outfield in Skinner Park, San Fernando burst its seams on Wednesday night when thousands packed into the makeshift arena to witness the annual National Stickfighting Competition.

And just like in the Coliseum in ancient Rome, the lust for blood was evident as spectators roared their approval every time blood was drawn and a man fell in the ring. Among those taking in the action was none other than soca mega star Machel Montano whose stickfighting lavway Buss Head, done in collaboration with Bunji Garlin, was played several times for the night. Montano was there to lend support to one of the competitors.



Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat was also present in support of the Rio Claro Gayelle - one of four gayelles in the competition - and after almost three hours of spills, thrills and a few “buss heads” a bleeding Selwyn John survived to be crowned “King of the Rock” a title he lost in 2016. He had suffered a cut to the forehead in an earlier round but defied all and returned to the ring.



Flanked by his supporters, an elated John said: “I am a Spartan warrior and as long as my two hands are good, they have to be aware of me. In 2015, it was me, in 2016 was my soldier (Oneal Odle) and right now, in 2017 is me, I know it would have been me.” John, 28, fighting out of the Rio Claro Gayelle however slammed organisers for the small prize money for a game for which he said their lives are put on the line. He said: “For the game we does play, the money could be better.” As “King of the Rock”, John took home $20,000.



He faced off with Omowale Daniel of Charuma in the finals of the event. From as early as 5.30 pm patrons began lining up outside the entrance to the venue and two hours later the lines snaked around the corner.



By 7.15 pm when the gates were finally opened, thousands packed into every available space compromising earlier safety and security measures implemented by fire and police officials. At 9 pm the officials performed the stage rituals which left the strong scent of camphor in the air and by the first drum roll, the crowds converged en masse as close as possible to the front of the stage for the best vantage point which proved at times dangerous.



When the “bois” flew out of the hands of stickfighter Ronald Lewis and into the crowd, spectators had to “duck” to avoid being struck. It led to the house announcer calling for the removal of a baby from among the crowd.



Police and fire officers had to be called in regularly to clear certain areas. In what was regarded as the best “buss head” for the night, spectators saw 2016 King of the Rock, Oneal Odle, of Valiant Brothers being disqualified for after having cut his opponent Roger Sambury in the head and he (Sambury) fell to the floor, he was hit again by Odle. The judges reviewed the tape and gave the bout to Sambury. The decision drew a mixture of boos and jeers from the crowd.



Former champion stickfighter Anthony Byanille, 49, who opted out of competition this year and chanted instead, said the prize money was too small to risk his life.



He said: “Out there it could be your first dance and your last dance.



You go in the ring and not too sure to go back home to your family.



Stickfighting is no cartoon thing, when men hitting you is to kill.



You know if a stick hit you in the temple and you didn’t brakes, that is the end of you. Men hit you in the eye, men does die.” He however is not happy with what he is seeing in the ring. He said fighters are losing the art and it now looks like a sword fight. He said: “Is like they playing sword.



Stick is an art, how to dance, proper defence, stickfighting now is more like a fight.” Byanille has been playing stick since the age of 16. Chairman of Regional Carnival Committee Lennox Toussaint said the crowds at all the competitions were large and he was happy with the number of young people showing interest in the artform.



He said: “A lot of people push it (stickfighting) into the buss head, but stickfighting is much more than buss head.



The chant, the energy, the lyrics, the bravado is simply beautiful.” The endorsement by Machel and Bunji, he said, was welcome. “I think Machel and Bunji coming together to do Buss Head could have added interest to stickfighting this year which is a good thing in itself,” Toussaint said. Boasting of John’s success as King of the Rock for another year, Rambharat now wants the national stickfighting finals to be held in Rio Claro next year. He said: “My objective now is to make sure we get the finals down there.” He said he welcomed the increase in prize money for stickfighters this year as the artform is difficult and dangerous and as such the efforts of the fight must be rewarded properly. Stickfighters from St Mary’s #1 Gayelle won the title of Champion Gayelle and took home $35,000. Second place went to Valiant Gayelle ($20,000) and coming in third was Rio Claro Gayelle ($15,000).



