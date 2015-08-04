|
YET ANOTHER calypsonian has fired off a legal letter to the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) also demanding her inclusion into Sunday’s National Calypso Monarch finals. Alana Sinnette-Khan, who goes by the sobriquet “Lady Watchman,” said she was excluded from last Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta semi-finals because one her songs was wrongly classified by TUCO.
She has also complained that this also affected her entrance into last night’s Calypso Monarch Political Commentary Final. Sinnette-Khan said her two songs “No White Collar Criminals” and “Skeletons” were correctly registered for the competition in the Political Commentary and Social Commentary categories, respectively.
