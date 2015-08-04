A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Lady Watchman looks to the law

JADA LOUTOO Friday, February 24 2017

YET ANOTHER calypsonian has fired off a legal letter to the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) also demanding her inclusion into Sunday’s National Calypso Monarch finals. Alana Sinnette-Khan, who goes by the sobriquet “Lady Watchman,” said she was excluded from last Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta semi-finals because one her songs was wrongly classified by TUCO.

She has also complained that this also affected her entrance into last night’s Calypso Monarch Political Commentary Final. Sinnette-Khan said her two songs “No White Collar Criminals” and “Skeletons” were correctly registered for the competition in the Political Commentary and Social Commentary categories, respectively.



However, her attorney Kirk Hogan, in a letter to TUCO president Lutalo Masimba said after Lady Watchman failed to make it into the semi-finals, it was discovered that her song “No White Collar Criminals” was wrongly classified as Social Commentary and not Political Commentary. Hogan said Sinnette immediately contacted TUCO public relations officer Devon Seale, who is the reigning Calypso Monarch, for verification of Lady Watchman’s registration which confirmed the correct registration of the song as Political Commentary.



Hogan said the mis-classification of her song was a grave injustice to her as it appears that the judges having placed her in the wrong category failed to apply the appropriate criteria to assess her suitability for advancement to the semi-final round. The lawyer also said Lady Watchman also suffered financial loss and damage to her public image as a result.



“Clearly, the song having been judged as a Social Commentary, would have lacked the necessary elements to be identified as such,” he said, adding as a result of the error, his client was left without a song in the Political Commentary Class. Sinnette-Khan is also seeking any appearance fees she would have been entitled to had she qualified for the semifinals of the national competition.







