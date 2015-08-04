|
Friday, February 24 2017
TUCO is expected to respond today to a pre-action protocol letter sent by attorneys representing former Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, who is alleging bias in the adjudication process for major calypso competitions.
O’Connor said yesterday if TUCO does not respond he will have no choice but to file an injunction against it. The calypsonian said TUCO was initially asked to respond by 3 pm yesterday, but its attorney requested additional time.
