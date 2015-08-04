A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Duane O'Connor files pre-action protocol Friday, February 24 2017
Duane O’Connor files pre-action protocol

COREY CONNELLY Friday, February 24 2017

TUCO is expected to respond today to a pre-action protocol letter sent by attorneys representing former Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor, who is alleging bias in the adjudication process for major calypso competitions.

O’Connor said yesterday if TUCO does not respond he will have no choice but to file an injunction against it. The calypsonian said TUCO was initially asked to respond by 3 pm yesterday, but its attorney requested additional time.

O’Connor, who did not qualify for Sunday’s final of the Calypso Monarch competition, complained of bias in the judging process.

Saying he placed 21st in the semis, with a score of 379 pts, O’Connor questioned the scores given by two particular judges.

One of the judges, he claims, gave him a score of 66 out of a possible total of 100. “She said my diction was clear and crisp but only gave me 66 points. The other judge said I had ‘a harmonious blend of music and lyrics’, but gave me 64 points,” O’Connor said. He said the scores do not reflect the praises he got from the the judges. “As such, I am requesting an explanation on account of the scores.” O’Connor said his grouse is not placing in the finals but what he sees as a lack of fairness in the judging system.



