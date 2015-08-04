A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Panorama battle royale tonight Saturday, February 25 2017
Panorama battle royale tonight

JOAN RAMPERSAD Saturday, February 25 2017

THE battle is on tonight for pan supremacy. Sides in the medium and large conventional bands compete in the finals at Queen’s Park Savannah from seven o’clock. Starting with the medium band category, first up will be Pan-Demonium to take centre stage to play Cheers To Life arranged by Akua Leith.

But all eyes will be on Pan Elders Steel Orchestra that will be going for the beaver trick. At the Savannah Party two weeks ago, the band was considered by most to have given the performance of the event.

They won the semi final in gran fashion, beating the second placed steelband by nine clear points.

Tonight the band will be playing in position eight, Roti and Talkarie arranged by Duvonne Stewart, and another wonderful performance is expected. However the real battle will be in the large band category as 10 points separate the first seven bands going into the finals. Reigning National Panorama Champions Desperadoes will be on first in the large band category, and will play a Carlton”Zanda”Alexander of Good Morning, the band that placed second to them by one point after the semi final, Massy Trinidad All Stars, will play Full Extreme arranged by Leon “Smooth” Edwards in the penultimate position.

Third placed bp Renegades takes the stage in seventh position and will play s Duvonne Stewart arrangement of Good Morning.

PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars with We Are Conquerors arranged by Liam Teague intends to up their ante and position tonight, while Republic Bank Exodus will closed off the competition with Good Morning arranged by Pelham Goddard and Terrence “BJ”Marcelle, and they too are noted to big final night performances.

The following is order of appearance, tune and arranger

Medium Conventional
1. Pan-Demonium........................................... Cheers To Life......................................................................... Akua Leith
2. NLCB Valley Harps...................................... Total Disorder..................................................... Michelle Huggins-Wyatt
3. NGC Steel Xplosion....................................Wet Meh Down..................................................................Arddin Herbert
4. Melodians.................................................... UmBaYao................................................ Amrit Samaroo &Marlon White
5. Courts Sound Specialists............................ Dangerous..........................................................................Rudo Forteau
6. Curepe Scherzando.................................... Stranger............................................................................ Yohan Popwell
7. NLCB Buccooneers..................................... Rhythm Run Things............................................................ Seion Gomez
8. Pan Elders................................................... Roti & Talkarie................................................................. Duvone Stewart
9. Petrotrin Katzenjammers............................. Good Morning.......................................................Terrance “BJ” Marcelle
10. NGC Couva Joylanders............................ Band of the Year............................................................... Kareem Brown
Large Conventional
1. Desperadoes............................................... Good Morning.................................................Carlton “Zanda” Alexander
2. PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars...........................We Are Conquerors..............................................................Liam Teague
3. MHTL Starlift................................................ Good Morning................................................Robert “Robbie” Greenidge
4. Skiffle........................................................... Good Morning................ Kendall Williams, Odie Gonzales, Mark Brooks
5. CAL Invaders............................................... Full Extreme......................................................................Arddin Herbert
6. Phase II Pan Groove................................... Red, White & Black................................................Len “Boogsie” Sharpe
7. bp Renegades............................................. Good Morning............................................................... Duvonne Stewart
8. FCB Supernovas......................................... Rumble In The Jungle...................................................... Amrit Samaroo
9. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps...................... Single...............................................................................Clarence Morris
10. Massy Trinidad All Stars............................ Full Extreme...................................................... Leon “Smooth” Edwards
11. Republic Bank Exodus.............................. Good Morning........................... Pelham Goddard/Terrence “BJ”Marcelle

