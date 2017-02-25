Gypsy takes 10th extempo title

WINSTON “Gypsy” Peters proved, once more, that he is a master of the extempo artform when he edged out Phillip “Black Sage” Murray to cop the 2017 National Extempo Monarch title for the tenth time.

The competition, part of Thursday night’s Kaisorama, was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain.



Gypsy faced several challengers including Myron Bruce (Myron B) - who incidentally won the Humourous Calypso category, Joseph Vautor-LaPlaceliere also known as Lingo, and Leslie-Ann Bristow (Lady Africa).



Also in winners row was Maria Bhola who sang My First Lady and took home the Best Political Commentary title.



President Anthony Carmona was a very avid spectator, at least for the first half, and wholeheartedly applauded Bhola’s selection in which he was portrayed.



Giving a very impressive performance was Terri Lyons whose song The Phrase took her to the top of the Social Commentary category beating back National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) 2017 Calypso Queen, Sasha Ann Moses who sang Main Witness and Lornette Nedd-Reid, also known as Fya Empress who mere hours before she appeared on stage was at the San Fernando High Court fighting to be allowed to compete in tomorrow night’s National Calypso Monarch. Fya Empress, singing Guilty, qualified as a finalist but was eventually disqualified after semi-finalist Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele, who was left out, challenged Fya Empress’ inclusion as a competitor in the Dimanche Gras show on the ground that she was not a Trinidad and Tobago national. A decision was taken by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) to drop Fya Empress and replace her with Lady Gypsy. However, Fya Empress found herself back in the finals after High Court Judge Frank Seepersad ruled that she was entitled to compete.







