La Horquetta grooves to Small Band crown

KWAME WEEKES Saturday, February 25 2017

IN WHAT has been described as an “unprecedented” occurrence, 13 of the 15 bands competing in the Panorama Small Bands finals shared their final placement with at least one other band, but it was La Horquetta Pan Groove which emerged victorious three points clear of the two bands which tied for second place.

Dressed in all-white and carrying enough energy to move the crowd to their feet, Pan Groove’s electrifying performance of Winston “De Original De Fosto Himself ” Scarborough’s In De Minor earned them first place with 277 points, maintaining their position at the top of the table from the semi-final round.



Laventille Serenaders and Arima Golden Symphony tied for second with 274 points.



Still basking in the glory of the band’s first ever victory since competing in this category for the past six years, arranger Kion Robinson said, “Most importantly, it feels really good to bring some hope to the community and youths.



It was the first time we brought home victory and the feeling is great,” Robinson said.



Apart from Tobago Pan-Thers who placed sixth with 271 points, every other band shared their place with at least one other. Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz said, “It is the first time I have seen this happen.



You know what caused that? When a judge is finished, he doesn’t see the points anywhere, that is put in an envelope and sent to be scored.



No judge sees no score sheet after he sends through the scores, so that is why you have ties.



Nobody not rubbing off nothing and putting back on points. It is very professionally done.” As all competitions tend to go, not everyone was pleased with the results.



Petrotrin Siparia Deltones brought an entourage of over dozens of people that, in conjunction with the band’s fiery performance of Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste’s “Bun Dem” roused the passion of the crowd more than any other band.



The audience groaned when it was announced that they tied with Tamana Pioneers for seventh place.



“The nuts man say we win, the police say we win, the spectators say we win, the gate man say we win, the sound man and all say we win,” said a peeved band captain Akinola Sennon.



Diaz congratulated Pan Groove on their win and said he was very proud of all the young players, arrangers, and pan tuners who prove that the future of the national instrument remains bright.







